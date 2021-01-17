SC hires and promotions

Banking
Reid Boehm has been promoted to south coastal region market executive for Synovus effective Jan. 1. Previously a vice president and commercial banker, he has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Auburn University. He succeeds Tyre Moore, who retired.
Education
Michael “Mick" Fekula has joined Lander University as dean of the College of Business. Previously, he was the dean of the University of South Carolina Aiken’s School of Business and he established the Department of Leadership Studies at The Citadel. He has a bachelor’s degree in management from Lehigh University, a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Wyoming and a doctorate in business administration from Penn State University.
Health care
Dr. Ann Gregory Kelly has joined Palmetto Primary Care Physicians as head of its newly opened Mount Pleasant practice. She is board-certified in family medicine. She has a bachelor's degree from the College of Charleston and a medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina.
Law
Anne Kelley Russell has joined Womble Bond Dickinson as an attorney based in the Charleston office. She focuses her practice on taxes, trusts and estate planning. Previously, she was with Moore & Van Allen. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a law degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and a master of laws in taxation from the University of Florida.
Real estate
Jessica Lanier and Russell Scott Ellsworth have joined Carolina One Real Estate Services as agents.
Lanier is based in the Goose Creek office. She has previous experience in the the medical and hospitality industries.
Ellsworth is based in the Main Street office in Summerville. Previously, he owned and operated a flooring and construction firm and is a licensed life and health insurance agent.
Mark Mitchell has been named broker-in-charge for the Mount Pleasant, Folly Beach and Charleston offices of Dunes Properties. He has more than 17 years of real estate sales experience with the firm.
Senior living
Kate Daugherty has joined The Bridge at Charleston as executive director. Previously, she was executive director at Brookdale West Ashley. She has a bachelor’s degree in child and family development from Georgia Southern University and a master’s degree in gerontology from the University of Missouri.
Technology
Jenn Voss has joined ClaimLogiq as vice president of operations. She has 17 years of experience in the payment technology industry. Previously, she was with Optum.