SC hires and promotions

Architecture
Greg Broadwater has been promoted at Liollio Architecture to associate. He has been with the firm since 2008 as a contract administrator. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bob Jones University.
Construction
Peter M. Loy has been promoted to vice president of sales and estimating at Citadel Enterprises Inc. He has more than 10 years of construction and customer relations experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in business management from the College of Charleston.
Credit union
Trey Gantt has been promoted to chief operating officer at South Carolina Federal Credit Union. Previously, he was senior vice preisdent of lending services. He has a bachelor's degree in business economics from Wofford College and a master's degree in business administration from Southern Wesleyan University.
Financial advisory
David Aylor has been promoted to vice president and financial consultant at Charles Schwab & Co. He is based in the Mount Pleasant office. He has more than eight years of banking and investment industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in business from Indiana University.
Health care
Caroline Brown has been promoted to the newly created position of chief external affairs officer at the Medical University of South Carolina. Previously, she was director of external affairs. She has a bachelor’s degree in public relations and a master’s degree in business administration, both from the University of South Carolina.
Law
T. Ashton Phillips III has joined Young Clement Rivers LLP as an associate attorney. He practices primarily with the professional liability practice group. He has a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Perry Buckner has joined Yarborough Applegate as an attorney focused on personal injury litigation. Previously, he was with Young Clement Rivers LLP. He has a bachelor’s degree from Wofford College and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Nonprofit
Sam Skardon has joined LDC as director of development and policy. Previously, he was was director of the One Region Strategy. He has a bachelor's degree from Emory University and a master's degree in business administration from Georgetown University.