Education
Sally Selden has been named provost and dean of The Citadel. She starts in June. Currently she is provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Lynchburg. She has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in public administration, both from the University of Virginia, and a doctorate from the University of Georgia.
Health care consulting
Megan Farrell has joined Knowledge Capital Group as a consultant. Previously, she worked in the medical device industry. She has a bachelor’s degree in public health education from Clemson University.
Law
Gaillard “Gilly” T. Dotterer III has joined Young Clement Rivers LLC as an associate attorney. He practices primarily in the professional liability group. Previously, he was a law clerk in the Second Judicial Circuit. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Nonprofit
Francis Ray, Jonathan Clark and Mark McGilvery have joined the Lowcountry Food Bank. Ray is the accounts payable manager. Clark is the warehouse agency coordinator. McGilvery is the food resource manager.
Real estate
Ian Boatwright Schmidt and John Sweeney have joined Carolina One New Homes.
Schmidt represents Mungo Homes in Fenwick Woods and The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing on Johns Island. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and international business from the University of Colorado in Boulder.
Sweeney is a community manager for Saussy Burbank in Carolina Park in Mount Pleasant. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance and business management from Providence College.
Lori M. Drenning has joined Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer's commercial property services group as an assistant portfolio manager. She is based in the Charleston office. Previously, she was a tenant service coordinator with Lee & Associates. She has more than 15 years of experience in real estate and management.
Ed Wallace III has joined EXIT Realty Lowcountry Group as an agent.
Transportation
Clarissa Carr has joined Gotcha as partner experience manager. She is based in the Charleston office. Previously, she was with the Atlanta Department of City Planning. She has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and communications from Butler University and a master's degree in foreign language education from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.