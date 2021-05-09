SC hires and promotions

Arts
Katie Hirsch has been named director of the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston. Previously, she was interim director and curator and director of strategic partnerships. She has a bachelor's degree in art history from Virginia Commonwealth University and a master's degree in art history from Florida State University.
Consulting
Peg Harris has joined Knowledge Capital Group as a health care consultant. She has 15 years of health care industry experience. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Washington, a master's degree in business administration from Western Governors University and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Credit union
Mel Valenzuela has joined REV Federal Credit Union as chief lending officer. He has more than 27 years of financial services industry experience. Previously, he was chief lending officer for SRP Federal Credit Union in North Augusta. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of New Mexico.
Health care
Theresa Kloewer has joined HCA Healthcare’s Summerville Medical Center as chief nursing officer. Previously, she was the assistant chief nursing officer at HCA-owned Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. She has a bachelor's degree in nursing from the College of St. Mary and a master's degree in nursing from the University of the Incarnate Word.
Law
Melissa Yates has joined K&L Gates as an associate attorney based in the Charleston office. She is with the complex commercial litigation and disputes practice group. Previously, she was an associate at Copeland Stair Kingma & Lovell LLP. She has a bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University and a law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.
Nonprofit.
Matt Bell has joined the S.C. Research Authority as executive director of SC Launch Inc. Previously, he was managing director for the Discovery Partners Institute at the University of Illinois. He has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in business administration, both from the University of Illinois.
Real estate
Nelson Lundberg and Heyward Bonner have joined Dunes Properties as agents.
Lundberg has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and international studies from the College of Charleston. He is based in the Isle of Palms office.
Bonner is based in the Mount Pleasant office and has seven years of banking industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural mechanization and business from Clemson University.
photo Susan Brady has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent based in the Highway 17 North office in Mount Pleasant. She has a bachelor's degree in biological sciences from Clemson University. Previously, she was with Allen Tate Real Estate in Apex, N.C.
Retail
John Thomas has been promoted to chief executive officer of Palmetto Moon. He will remain in his previous role of chief merchandising officer. He has more than 30 years of retail industry experience. He succeeds Eric Holzer, who was named chairman. He has a bachelor's degree from Washington University.