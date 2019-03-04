Banking
Thomas DiDonato has joined CresCom Bank as a mortgage loan originator. He is based in the West Ashley branch. Previously, he was with United Community Bank. He has a bachelor's degree in geology and earth science from Salem State University.
Construction
Charlie Polovoy has joined J. Musselman Construction Inc. as an assistant superintendent. He has a bachelor's degree from the College of Charleston.
Engineering
Malena Yablinsky has joined Weston & Sampson as a project manager. She is based in the North Charleston office. She has 12 years of experience in facility design, building analysis and facility equipment inventories. She has bachelor's degrees in civil engineering and engineering and public policy from Carnegie Mellon University.
Financial planning
Matthew P. Whipple has joined Cummings Wealth Management Group as a financial adviser. He has more than 18 years of financial planning industry experience and is a Certified Financial Planner. He has a bachelor's degree in finance from Western Michigan University and a master's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the College of Charleston.
Insurance
Kevin Williams has joined HUB Carolinas as a commercial insurance adviser. He is based in the Charleston office. He has more than 25 years of experience in the insurance, real estate and commercial banking industries. Most recently, he was a producer and operations leader for Alarm Insurance Agency. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master's degree in business administration, both from The Citadel.
Law
Marvin D. Infinger has joined Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helms LLC as special counsel. He is based in the Charleston office. He has more than 40 years of legal experience in the areas of business law, civil litigation, mediation and maritime law. Previously, he was with Nexsen Pruet. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
John C. Duane has been promoted to senior counsel at Motley Rice LLC. He focuses his practice on personal injury litigation involving defective medical devices, implants and drugs. He is based in the Mount Pleasant office. He has a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Nonprofit
Stephanie Storer has joined the Lowcountry Food Bank as nutrition education coordinator. She has a bachelor's degree in nutrition and dietetics from the University of New Haven and a master's degree in health promotion management from American University.
Real estate
Tyler Cooper has been promoted to chief financial officer of The Beach Co. Previously, he was vice president of finance He has more than 15 years of financial industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston and a master’s degree in real estate development from Columbia University.
Wendy Giangrande has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent. She is based in the Trolley Road office in Summerville. Previously, she was with Berkshire Hathaway Southern Coast Real Estate. She has degrees in marketing and accounting from Hudson Valley Community College.
Carlos Calderon has joined Brand Name Real Estate as an agent.
William Simpson has joined Weichert Realtors-Palmetto Coast as an agent.
Restaurant
Orlando Pagán has joined Easton Porter as executive chef of its Wild Common restaurant in Charleston. Previously, he was executive chef at McCrady’s Tavern.
Safety products
Jack Murphy has joined SixAxis as vice president of sales. He has more than 20 years of experience in the building industry. Previously, he was vice president of sales and marketing at Trulite Glass & Aluminum. He has a bachelor’s degree from Presbyterian College.
Senior care
Kate Daugherty has joined Assisted Living Locators Charleston as a geriatric care specialist. She has more than 10 years of eldercare industry experience. She has a bachelor's degree in child and family development from Georgia Southern University and a master’s degree in gerontology from the University of Missouri.
Sports
Kayli Varner has joined the Charleston RiverDogs as special events manager. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia.
Staffing
Molly Vignovich has joined Dunhill Staffing Systems as a recruiting specialist specializing in aerospace and manufacturing. Previously, she was a customer service representative in the senior care industry. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Frostburg State University.
Technology
Christy Whitehead has been promoted at Engage Talent to chief talent economist. Previously, she was vice president of data science and product. She has a bachelors degree, a master's degree and a doctorate in economics, all from Clemson University.