SC hires and promotions

Banking
Tiffany Kiminski has joined First Reliance Bank as deposit operations manager. She is based in the Mount Pleasant branch. She has more than 20 years of banking industry experience. Previously, she was an assistant vice president for operations at CresCom Bank.
Chemical
Erik Ripple has been named chief growth and innovation officer at Ingevity Corp. Previously, he was president of the Asia/Pacific region for the company. He has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Tennessee and a master's degree in business administration from Washington University.
Construction
Nick Clements has joined JE Dunn Construction's Charleston office as a project manager. Previously, he was based in the Atlanta office. He has seven years of construction industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in building science from Auburn University.
Engineering
Justin Hoffner has joined Hussey Gay Bell as a water and wastewater design engineer based in the Mount Pleasant office. He has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Clemson University.
Government
Kyle James has joined the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments as a community and transportation planner. He has a bachelor’s degree in urban planning and historic preservation from the College of Charleston.
Health care
Dr. Meredith Moore has joined Charleston Allergy & Asthma as an allergist and immunologist. She has a medical degree from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine.
Insurance
Sarah Evans has joined ISU Insurance Agency Network as a staff accountant. Previously, she was business manager at Refuel Inc. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the the University of South Carolina at Aiken.
Law
William O. Sweeny IV has been named a partner at Young Clement Rivers. He practices primarily with the firm’s transportation and regulatory law groups. He has a bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University, a master's degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Ashley Blum has joined Buist Byars & Taylor LLC as an associate commercial real estate attorney based in the Mount Pleasant office. She has a bachelor’s degree in law and society from Ramapo College and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Manufacturing
Daniel Schlegel has been named vice president of customer service at Kion North America. Previously he was vice president of operations. He has a degree in engineering and business administration from West Saxon University of Applied Sciences in Germany.
Marketing
Kelsey Donnelly has been promoted to senior account supervisor at Lou Hammond Group. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism with a focus on public relations and business administration from the University of Florida.
Property management
Jake Nathan has joined Standard Communities as a portfolio maintenance manager. He is based in the Charleston office.
Real estate
Hailey Clifton has joined Landmark Enterprises as a commercial associate. Previously, she was with Lee & Associates. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington.
Ashley Solari has joined Carolina One New Homes as a sales agent for Rolina Homes' Baker Plantation development in North Charleston. She has a bachelor's degree from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.
Technology
Page Bullington has been named president and general manager of Blackbaud Foundation Solutions. She remains in the same role at Blackbaud Healthcare Solutions. She has a bachelor's degree from Winthrop University and a master's degree in public administration from the College of Charleston.
Robin Kirby has joined Benefitfocus Inc. as chief human resources officer. Previously, she was senior vice president for human resources at USAA. She has more than 20 years of HR experience. She has a bachelor's degree from Coastal Carolina University and a master's degree in human resources from the University of South Carolina.