SC hires and promotions

Accounting
Paige Catherine Haines has joined Jarrard Nowell & Russell LLC as a bookkeeper. She is based in the North Charleston office. Previously, she was finance manager and bookkeeper for Cooper River Boatyard.
Airport
Leonitta L. "Nitta" Turner has joined the Charleston County Aviation Authority as director of human resources. She has more than 19 years of human resource experience. Previously, she was human resources director for Dorchester County Government. She has a bachelor's degree in communications and religious studies from Ohio Dominican University and a master's degree in adult education from Ohio State University.
Banking
Walker Avant has joined South Atlantic Bank as vice president and commercial relationship manager. He is based in the downtown Charleston office. He has more than 18 years of commercial real estate and banking industry experience. Previously he was with Bank OZK. He has a bachelor's degree from North Carolina State University.
Credit union
Tara Smith has joined Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union as chief operations officer. Previously, she was chief retail officer at DuPont Community Credit Union in Virginia.
Education
LaTisha Vaughn has been promoted at Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative to chief operations officer. Previously, she was director of networks. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Missouri, a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Park College and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Georgia State University.
Engineering
Thomas Blackwell has been promoted to branch manager at Engineering Consulting Services. He is based in the Charleston office. Previously, he was a project manager. He has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Clemson University.
Government
Kristin Miguez has joined the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments as a senior planner. Previously, she was with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality as a program consultant and project manager. She has a bachelor’s degree in marine biology from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
Industrial inks
Syd Northup has joined Marabu North America LP as vice president of sales for digital ink products within the U.S. He has more than 19 years of sales experience. Previously, he was inkjet division director for digital products at Gans Ink & Supply Co.
Law
Alexandra “Alex” J. Ginsburg has joined Young Clement Rivers LLP as an associate attorney. She practices primarily in the professional liability group. Previously, she was an assistant solicitor for the Ninth Judicial Circuit. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of the South, Sewanee, and a law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law.
Nonprofit
Meg Moore has joined the Charleston Parks Conservancy as community garden specialist. Previously, she was owner of a farm, Dirthugger, and founder of the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market.
Real estate
Rachel Rebecca Elliott has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent based in the Cane Bay/Nexton office in Summerville. She has more than five years of real estate industry experience. She has a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Tennessee.
Tour boat
Tanner Pearson has joined Charleston Harbor Tours & Events and Adventure Sightseeing as sales coordinator.