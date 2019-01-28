Accounting
Kendall Mixon has joined Moody & O’Neal CPAs LLC as a front office coordinator. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina.
Architecture
George E. Temple IV has been promoted to chief operations officer at LS3P Associates Ltd. Previously, he was executive vice president and principal. He has been with the firm since 1999 and is based in the Charleston office. He has a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Carnegie Mellon University.
Government
Frank Carson has joined Berkeley County Government as county engineer. He has more than 40 years of engineering industry experience in the public and private sectors. Previously, he was operations manager for the Charleston County Public Works Department.
Law
Andrew M. Connor has been named a partner at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. Previously, he was an associate attorney since 2011. He is based in the Charleston office. He focuses his practice on general litigation including commercial disputes, product liability, warranty issues and premises liability. He has a bachelor's degree in business philosophy from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from the Vanderbilt University School of Law.
Nonprofit
Atiya Williams-Smalls has joined the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce as accounts payable and accounts receivable manager. Previously, she was a senior buyer and truck import administrator for KION North America. She has more than 15 years of experience. She has an associate's degree in accounting from Miller-Motte Technical College and a bachelor's degree in computer science from South Carolina State University.
Printing
Robert Bowden has joined A&E Digital Printing as director of business development. He has 25 years of printing industry experience. Previously he was a sales executive for Ricoh.
Real estate
Christina Bradford, Robert Manco and Carrie Todd Nielsen have joined Carolina One Real Estate as agents based in the Folly Road office.
Bradford has a bachelor’s degree in comparative languages and literature from Skidmore College.
Manco has 14 years of real estate industry experience. He has a master’s degree in public administration from John Jay College.
Nielsen previously was a bar manager at the Windjammer Beach Club on the Isle of Palms.
Angelica Diaz has joined NV Realty Group as an agent. She has a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science from Wilmington University.
Jason Hayes, Mathew Salego and Deborah Schneider have joined Brand Name Real Estate as agents. Hayes and Salego are based in the Charleston office. Schneider is based in the Sullivan's Island office.
William “Bill” Ciocco has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Mount Pleasant office. He is an ordained chaplain, pastoral care specialist and personal trainer. He has a bachelor’s degree in pastoral ministry from Bethany Bible College and a master’s degree in theological studies from Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary.