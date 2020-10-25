SC hires and promotions

Banking
Jennifer Peters has joined South Atlantic Bancshares Inc. as senior vice president and director of internal audit and compliance services. She is based in the downtown Charleston office. She has more than 17 years of financial industry experience. Previously, she was a vice president and internal audit manager at Crescom Bank. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration and finance from Youngstown State University.
Construction
Michael Sanchez has joined Robbins Construction Group as a project engineer. He has a bachelor's degree in construction management form Appalachian State University.
Defense
Hannah Allison has joined Atlas Technologies as corporate communications coordinator. Previously, she was assistant director of communications for the athletics department at Charleston Southern University. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in marketing from the University of South Carolina Aiken.
Health care staffing
Nicole Burleson has been named chief operating officer of Floyd Lee Locums. She has about 20 years of health-care staffing experience. Previously she was senior regional vice president at Supplemental Health Care.
Law
Nicholas J. Rivera has been named a partner at Young Clement Rivers. He practices primarily with the construction law group. He has a bachelor's degree from Clemson University and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Christopher Bojarski has joined the Wigger Law Firm Inc. as an associate attorney based in the North Charleston office. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Rutgers University and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Tara C. Sullivan has been named a partner at K&L Gates. She is based in the Charleston office and practices with the commercial disputes group. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Laws
Manufacturing
Brandon Flexsenhar has joined Kion North America as vice president of operations. Previously, he was general manager at Putzmeister Americas Inc. He has a bachelor's degree from Purdue University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin.
Marketing
Julian Clanton has joined Digital-Ignite Advertising as director of business development. Previously, he was business development manager at HKA Enterprises. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing from Appalachian State University.
Office furniture
Jordan Beck has joined Wulbern-Koval Co. as an account executive. He has six years of furniture industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Southern Indiana.
Real estate
Jon Chalfie has joined Landmark Enterprises as broker-in-charge. He has 20 years of commercial real estate industry experience. Previously, he was with Lee & Associates. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin.
Kendra Boozer has joined Carolina One New Homes as a sales agent for Rolina Homes' Liberty Hall development in Goose Creek. She has 14 years of real estate industry experience. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the College of Charleston.
Jane Harper Dollason has joined Daniel Island Real Estate as a sales associate. Previously, she was an art gallery manager. She has a bachelor's degree from Presbyterian College.
Technology
Leslie “Les” Perkins has joined TeamLogic IT as a senior systems engineer. He is based in the Charleston office. Previously he was chief technology and facilities officer at the Community Health Center in Sumter. He has a bachelor's degree from Limestone College.
Utility
Michael S. Fuller has joined Berkeley Electric Cooperative as president and chief executive officer eff 9/21. He has 31 years of electric utility industry experience. Previously, he was CEO of Pee Dee Electric Cooperative. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Columbia College in Missouri and a master's degree in business administration from William Woods University.