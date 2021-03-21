SC hires and promotions

Construction
Leigh Anne Conto has been promoted at Frampton Construction Co. LLC to senior project accountant. Previously, she was a project accountant. She has a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from National University.
Engineering
Katherine Hendricks has been promoted to director of business development at Davis & Floyd Inc. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration, both from Clemson University.
Law
Marshall “Matt” Austin has joined Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough as an attorney in an of-counsel capacity. He is based in the Charleston office and focuses his practice on health care and white-collar litigation. Previously, he was an assistant U.S. Attorney in South Carolina. He has a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of the South, a master’s degree in health care administration from the Medical University of South Carolina and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Nonprofit.
Cassie Flanick has been named director of membership relations at the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce. Previously, she worked with the chamber's government relations and membership groups. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida.
Property management
Mike DeSilva has joined Community Association Management Services as a business development manager for the Charleston region. He has a bachelor's degree from Sam Houston State University.
Real estate
Joseph T. "Joe" Brown, William "Brent" Corbett and Naomi Van den Bergh have joined Carolina One Real Estate as agents based in the Folly Road office.
Brown has more than 35 years of experience coaching men’s and women’s soccer
Corbett previously worked in the resort and hotel management industry. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration, marketing and resort tourism from Coastal Carolina University.
Van den Bergh has bachelor's degrees in physical education and moral philosophy from GROEP T College and a master’s degree in health and human performance from Northwestern University in Louisiana.
Technology
Brant McLean has joined Atlatl as general manager of agency and client partnerships. Previously, he was a senior vice president for sales at BuzzFeed. He has 15 years of industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Georgia.