Accounting
Patrick Boatright has joined Moody & O’Neal CPAs LLC as a senior associate. Previously, he was with Lawhorn CPA Group LLC in Knoxville, Tenn. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and management from East Tennessee State University.
Aluminum
Philip J. Cavatoni has joined JW Aluminum as chief financial officer. Previously, he was CFO of SixAxis LLC. He has a bachelor's degree in commerce and engineering from Drexel University and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Banking
Michael Henderson has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a credit adviser. He is based in the Johnnie Dodds Boulevard office in Mount Pleasant. He has 12 years of financial services experience. Previously, he was a business banking credit analyst at Wells Fargo Bank. He has a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston and a master’s degree from the University of South Carolina.
Construction
Scott Lind has joined Redan Construction LLC as a project superintendent. Lind has 20 years of commercial and residential construction experience. Previously, he was a construction superintendent with Schumacher Homes.
Forestry
Alma Busby-Williams has joined Audubon South Carolina as manager at the Audubon Center and Sanctuary at Francis Beidler Forest. She has previous experience in consulting and nonprofit fundraising.
Insurance
Cassandra Silverman has been promoted to transportation underwriter for the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee at J.M. Wilson. Previously, she was an assistant transportation underwriter.
Interior design
Dare Snead has joined Lauren Sanchez Design Ltd. as an interior designer. She has a bachelor's degree in fashion merchandising and design from Meredith College.
Law
Chad B. Hess has joined Rogers Townsend & Thomas PC as special counsel. He focuses his practice on the defense of hospitals, physician groups and nursing professionals. He has a bachelor's degree from Flagler College and a law degree from Stetson University College of Law.
Nonprofit
Kevin Szostak has been promoted at the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce to director of investor services. He has a bachelor's degree in business economics from Wofford College.
Krystal Vargha has joined the Lowcountry Food Bank as vice president of human resources. She has bachelor's degree in business management from Bridgewater State University.
Parking services
Will Nugent has joined Parking Management Co. as South Carolina leader. He is based in Charleston. He has 35 years of parking industry experience. Previously, he was vice president of operations at Towne Park Inc. and owner of a Charleston-based consulting firm. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from New York University.
Real estate
Teresa Jones has joined Carolina One Real Estate Services as an agent based in the Johns Island office. She has more than seven years of real estate industry experience. Previously, she was with Keller Williams Realty.
Davia Mitchell has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Trolley Road office in Summerville. She has a bachelor's degree from the University at Albany, SUNY. She has more than 20 years of experience as a real estate paralegal and title closer.
Carlos Vazquez has joined CBRE Inc. as a senior project manager based in the Charleston office. He has more than 30 years of real estate industry experience. Previously, he was with Heery International. He has a bachelor's degree in industrial arts education from Bethel College.
Vicky Cherry and Michelle Monique Geathers have joined Weichert Realtors-Palmetto Coast in Mount Pleasant as agents.
Tourism
Kirk Brown has joined Magnolia Plantation and Gardens as outreach coordinator. He is immediate past president of the Garden Writers Association and president of the Garden Writers Foundation. He has a bachelor’s degree in genetics and theatre arts from Cornell University.