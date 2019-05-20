Accounting
Chanice A. La Touche has joined Moore Beauston & Woodham LLP as a staff accountant. She is based in the Charleston office. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Midwestern State University and a master's degree in accounting from Coastal Carolina University.
Banking
Jordan Miller has been promoted at CresCom Bank to senior vice president and credit department manager. She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Georgia.
Call center
Mark Hansen has joined Call Experts as director of training and development. He has more than 20 years of call center industry experience.
Engineering
Ian Duncan has joined Stantech as a senior planner and landscape architect with the community development practice. He is based in the North Charleston office. He has more than 20 years of master-planning and landscape design industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in environmental design from the University of Georgia.
Law
Myra Virginia Whitener has joined Wilkes Law Firm PA as an attorney based in the Charleston office. She focuses her practice on civil defense litigation. Previously, she was family court trial attorney for the S.C. Department of Social Services. She has a bachelor's degree in English from Wake Forest University and a law degree from the University of North Carolina School of Law.
Nonprofit
Cheryl O’Donnell has joined Florence Crittenton Programs of South Carolina as executive director. Previously, she was the ending abuse in later life project coordinator with the City of Charleston Mayor’s Office on Aging. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Ohio University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Arizona.
Real estate
Kent Fonvielle has joined Pacolet Milliken as president of its Cooper River Partners LLC subsidiary. He has 30 years of energy industry experience. Previously, he was the south region executive for Midcontinent Independent System Operator Inc. in Little Rock, Ark.
Andrea Stevenson has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agents based in the Crowfield Boulevard office in Goose Creek. She has more than 20 years of real estate industry experience.
Sam Moore, Tim Schneider and Kenton Selvey have joined William Means Real Estate as agents.
Resort
Chris Helmick has joined Kiawah Island Golf Resort as national sales manager. He has a bachelor's degree from Queens University. Previously, he was Midwest sales manager at The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel, in Charlotte.
Technology
John Keller has joined Kotori Technologies LLC as virtual chief information officer. He has 15 years of information technology industry experience.