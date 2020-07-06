SC hires and promotions

Accounting
Charity C. Wright has joined Jarrard Nowell & Russell LLC as a staff accountant. She is based in the North Charleston office. Previously, she was a bookkeeper and accountant for Tile & Stone Design Studio. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Voorhees College and a master's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from Strayer University.
Banking
Todd G. Buddin has been promoted to president and chief executive officer of First National Bank of South Carolina. He has more than 30 years of banking industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in business from Francis Marion University. He succeeds Ronald H. Anderson, who is retiring.
Health care
Mark McMath has joined the Medical University of South Carolina as enterprise chief information officer for information solutions. Previously, he was senior vice president and CIO of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis. He has a bachelor’s degree in management and a master’s degree in business administration, both from Purdue University.
Insurance
Alicia Maxie has joined HUB Carolinas as a commercial lines adviser. She is based in the Charleston office. Previously, she was a commercial and personal sales executive and department leader at Brown & Brown Insurance of South Carolina Inc.
Law
Blake A. McKie has been named a principal at Duffy & Young LLC. He focuses his practice on civil litigation and has been with the firm since 2017. He has a bachelor's degree from Furman University and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Real estate
Amy Davis has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent based in the Main Street office in Summerville. She is a former dental assistant and is the operator of Alternative Pressure Washing.
Jordan Kruse has joined William Means Real Estate as an agent. Previously, he worked in the fashion industry. He has a bachelor’s degree in business from Lynn University.
Technology
Phil Palmer has joined Immedion LLC as sales director for the Charleston market. Previously, he was an account executive at ATI Nursing Education. He has a bachelor’s degree from The Citadel.