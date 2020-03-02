SC hires and promotions

Automotive
Nichole Brannon has joined XLerate Group Auctions as executive sales director for Charleston Auto Auction. She has 13 years of auto remarketing industry experience. Previously, she was senior manager of client services for Manheim Darlington. She has a bachelor's degree from Francis Marion University.
Construction
Robert Horner has joined THS Constructors Inc. as a project manager. He is based in the newly opened North Charleston office. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from The Citadel.
Education
Karolyn Belcher has joined the Charleston County School District as chief academic officer. She has about 30 years of experience as a teacher, principal, trainer and organizational leader. Previously, she was founder of The New Teacher Project and interim chief talent officer for the Alliance College-Ready Public Schools network in Los Angeles. She has degrees from Mount Holyoke College and Columbia University.
Engineering
Kelsey Gagnon has joined Hussey Gay Bell as senior civil designer. She is based in the Mount Pleasant office. She has eight years of civil engineering industry experience. She has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of New Hampshire.
Government
Daniel Brock has joined the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments as a regional strategist. Previously, he was with the government sector client group at Rawle Murdy Associates. He has a bcahelor's degree in media studies and journalism from East Carolina University.
Law
Mark Sharpe has joined Burr Forman McNair in an of-counsel capacity with the real estate practice group. He is based in the Charleston office. Previously, he was with K&L Gates. He has a bachelor's degree from Yale University, a master's degree in business administration from New York University and a law degree from University of South Carolina School of Law.
W. Greyson Land has joined Pritchard Law Group LLC as an attorney. He has a bachelor's degree in finance with a minor in accounting from Clemson University and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Law enforcement
Capt. Greg Gomes has been promoted to assistant chief of the North Charleston Police Department. Previously, he was deputy chief for the compliance and standards division. He has been with the department for 24 years.
Logistics
Andrew Rossell has been promoted to Charleston district manager for Pilot Freight Services Inc. Previously, he was an operations agent in Atlanta. He has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Georgia State University.
Marketing
Haley Marie Metcalfe has joined E. Boineau & Co. as a senior account manager. Previously, she was a marketing and sales representative for Concentra. She has a bachelor's degree in public relations with a minor in management from Radford University.
Nonprofit
Nolan Schillerstrom has been promoted at Audubon South Carolina to coastal program associate. Previously, he was coastal program coordinator. He has a bachelor’s degree in biology and environmental studies from Cornell College.
Samantha Scott has joined the Charleston Parks Conservancy as special events and corporate relations manager. Previously, she worked in special events and development at the Columbia Museum of Art.
Real estate
Brian DeWeese has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent based in the Cane Bay/Nexton office in Summerville. He has more than 20 years of real estate industry experience and is owner and operator of Camellia Manor in Holly Hill.
J.C. Darby has joined The Beach Co. as a development associate. Previously, he was with Southeast Venture LLC. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina and a master's degree in business administration from The Citadel.
Sports
Jason Kempf has joined the Charleston RiverDogs as director of broadcasting and media relations. Previously, he was director of media relations and broadcasting for the Quad Cities River Bandits in Iowa. He has a bachelor's degree from the Univeristy of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
Technology
Annmarie Fini has been promoted at Benefitfocus Inc. to executive vice president of customer success. Previously, she was senior vice president. She has been with the company since 2000. She has a bachelor’s degree in public policy from Trinity College.