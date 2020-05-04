SC hires and promotions

Construction
Janet Bates has joined JE Dunn Construction as client solutions manager responsible for business development in the Charleston market. Previously, she was director of business development and marketing at C.F. Evans Construction. She has a bachelor's degree from George Washington University and a master's degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Government
Phil Maier has been named deputy director of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources’ Marine Resources Division. He is based in Charleston. He has been with the agency for about 30 years. Previously, he was acting deputy director. He has a master’s degree in marine biology from the College of Charleston.
Hotel
Julie Murdock has joined Charlestowne Hotels as a junior project manager with the marketing group. She has more than three years of marketing and account management experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Georgia College and State University.
Law
Ron Jones has joined Smith Debnam as an attorney and partner. He is based in the newly opened Charleston office. He has more than 30 years of experience in the areas of commercial law and bankruptcy litigation. Previously, he was with Nexsen Pruet. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a master's degree from George Washington University and a law degree from Campbell University School of Law.
Jeff Stover has been named a shareholder at Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd. He is based in the Charleston office. His practice focuses on intellectual property and litigation. He has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Clemson University and a law degree from Charleston School of Law.
Marketing
Laura Schneider has joined Digital-Ignite Advertising as vice president overseeing brand-marketing initiatives. Previously, she was director of brand communications at Kwiat. She has a bachelor's degree in art history and communications from Tulane University and a master's degree in history of decorative art and design from Parsons, The New School for Design.
Nonprofit
Jennifer Dewitt has joined the Lowcountry Food Bank as vice president of community initiatives. Previously, she was global director of corporate responsibility at Barcardi Limited. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Florida and a master's degree in sports management from the University of Louisville.
Real estate
Lee Beckwith has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent based in the Main Street office in Summerville. He also is the owner and operator of LeeMar O’s Family Restaurant.
Stephanie Rivers has joined Luxury Simplified Real Estate as an agent.
Lizzie Ray has joined Johnson & Wilson as an agent. She has seven years of real estate sales experience and is a partner in BEL LLC.