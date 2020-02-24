SC hires and promotions

Architecture
Colette Carulli has joined LS3P Associates Ltd. as office manager. She is based in Charleston. She has more than 30 years of experience in office management. She has a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Miami.
Construction
Cantey Hare has joined THS Constructors Inc. as a business development executive. He is based in the newly opened North Charleston office. He has more than 30 years of experience in the construction and real estate industries.
Education
David Clayton has been named executive director for the Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research. Previously, he was interim director. He remains an assistant vice president in Clemson's Office of Corporate Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives. He has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Clemson University and a master's degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina.
Engineering
Tyler Collins has joined Stantec as a roadway designer. He is based in the North Charleston office. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of South Carolina.
Health care
Dr. Martha Cohen has joined Lowcountry Women’s Specialists as a physician. She has a bachelor’s degree in biology and a minor in religion from the University of Georgia and a medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine. She completed a residence in obstetrics and gynecology at the Medical Center of Central Georgia/Navicent Health.
Hotel
Brad Harvey has been named general manager of the Emeline hotel in Charleston. Previously, he was a general manager with Charlestown Hotels. He has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Miami University of Ohio.
Law
Heather St. Germain has joined Sanders Law Firm, LLC as an attorney. She practices in the areas of civil and criminal litigation. Previously, she served as an assistant solicitor with the First Judicial Circuit. She has a bachelor's degree from Mars Hill University and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Ryan M. Gunther has joined Earhart Overstreet LLC as an associate attorney. He practices in the areas of malpractice, construction litigation and business and corporate matters. He has a bachelor's degree from Charleston Southern University and a law degree from from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Nonprofit
Matt Johnson has been promoted at Audubon South Carolina to center director of the Beidler Forest Audubon Center and Sanctuary in Harleyville. Previously, he was director of bird conservation and engagement. He has 11 years of experience. He has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree, both from Clemson University.
Frank Knaack has joined the ACLU of South Carolina as executive director. Previously, he was executive director of the Montana Innocence Project. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont and a master’s degree in international human rights law from the American University in Cairo.
Real estate
Wade Allen has joined the Charleston office of Lee & Associates as president. He has more than 35 years of real estate industry experience. Previously, he was a senior managing director with CBRE Inc. He has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Clemson University.
Heather Murphy has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent. She is based in the Longpoint Road office in Mount Pleasant. She has a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Columbia College.
Paris Olivia Holliday has joined Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as an agent. She has a bachelor's degree in writing from the University of Rhode Island.
Sports
Josh Shea has joined the Charleston RiverDogs as vice president of food and beverage. Previously, he was food and beverage director for the Augusta GreenJackets. He has a bachelor's degree from Clemson University and an associate’s degree from the Culinary Institute of Charleston.
Technology
Margaret "Maggie" Driscoll has joined Blackbaud Inc. as chief people officer in charge of all human resources functions. She has more than 20 years of management experience in human resources. Previously, she was director of global human resources at Bank of New York Mellon. She has a bachelor's degree in human resources and business communication from Bryant University. She succeeded John Mistretta, who retired.
Tour boat
Dave Whanger has joined Charleston Harbor Tours & Events as director of marine operations. Previously, he was director of operations at Hornblower Potomac Riverboat Co. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and a master’s degree in business administration from Old Dominion University.