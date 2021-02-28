SC hires and promotions

Construction
Phillip Marino has been promoted at Frampton Construction Co. LLC to director of pre-construction. Previously, he was senior pre-construction manager. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from The Citadel.
Engineering
Rachel Mordovancey has joined Reveer Group as a staff civil engineer. She has a bachelor's degree in biosystems engineering and ecological engineering from Clemson University.
Law
Nickisha M. Woodward has been elected as a shareholder of Turner Padget Graham & Laney PA. She is based in the Charleston office and practices with the insurance litigation group. She has a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Photo Lindsay Van Slambrook has been named a partner at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. She is based in the Charleston office. She focuses her practice on commercial real estate development and land use. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Clemson University and a law degree from Emory University School of Law.
Marketing
Robert B. “Rob” Temple has joined FishBait Solutions LLC, formerly FishBait Marketing and R&R Bait & Tackle, as partner and chief executive officer. Previously, he was senior vice president for programming and acquisitions at ESPN. He has a bachelor's degree in political science and government from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He succeeds Rick Jones, who is now chief creative officer.
Nonprofit.
April Howard has been named director of shelter operations at Dorchester Paws. She has been with the organization for three years and has previous experience as a medical assistant and in hotel operations and management.
Real estate
Chris Drury has joined Kiawah River as broker-in-charge of residential real estate sales. He has more than 40 years of industry experience, predominantly in master-planned residential and resort communities. Previously, he was president and broker-in-charge of Kiawah Island Real Estate.
Shana Rachelle Swain has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent based in the Orleans Road office in West Ashley. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of South Carolina.
Software
Ben Sykes has been named chief technology officer of IndySoft Corp. Previously he was director of development. He succeeds Rhett Price, who was promoted to chief executive officer. He has a bachelor's degree in music theory from Furman University.