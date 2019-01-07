Government
John Holladay has joined the Town of Mount Pleasant as business development manager. He has nearly 25 years of business and economic development experience. Previously, he was a program manager at Santee Cooper. He has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Clemson University and a master's degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina.
Hotel
Shakir Hussain has joined NorthPointe Hospitality Management LLC as general manager of Hotel Indigo Mount Pleasant. He has more than 20 years of hotel management industry experience. Previously, he was area director of operations for SMS Lodging in Miami. He has a master’s degree in hotel and restaurant management from Cornell University.
Law
C. Pierce Campbell has been named chief executive officer of Turner Padget Graham & Laney PA. He also is a shareholder in the firm and his practice focuses on corporate counseling and commercial litigation. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Georgia and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Nonprofit
Tracy Bradshaw has joined YEScarolina as executive director. Previously, she was a director and training consultant with BA Potential Builders in Belfast, N.Y. She has a bachelor's degree in marketing and communication from Houghton College.
Clark Cromwell has joined the Charleston Port & Seafarers' Society as administrator. Previously, he was with SSA Cooper Stevedoring Co.
Real estate
Beth Abeyta and Heather Lee Crabtree have joined Carolina One New Homes.
Abeyta represents Center Park Homes. She has an associate’s degree in interior design from Piedmont Technical College.
Crabtree represents Mungo Homes in Magnolia Bluff, Church Creek Landing and Mackey Farms in West Ashley.
Bonnie Dickson has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Trolley Road office in Summerville. She has 30 years of experience in the social work field. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of South Carolina Upstate.
Noel Nelson and Jenna Hartstein have joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate as agents based in the Summerville office. Nelson has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina Upstate. She has previous experience in customer service and hospitality industries. Hartstein has five years of real estate industry experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in international affairs from Northeastern University.
Technology
Elena Pierce has joined in/PACT as chief operating officer. She has more than 25 years of financial services and technology industry experience. Previously, she led sales for strategy services at Fiserv, primarily focused on credit unions. She has a bachelor's degree in business from Long Island University.