Defense
Peter Reddy has been promoted to deputy executive director at the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center. Previously, he was chief engineer. He has a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Virginia, a master's degree in business administration from George Mason University, a master's degree in strategic studies from the Marine Corps War College and a master's degree in systems engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School.
Government
Richard K. "Rick" Toomey has been named director of the S.C. Department of Health & Environmental Control for a four-year term. He is a former president and CEO of Beaufort Memorial Hospital. He has a bachelor's degree in management science and a master's degree in hospital administration, both from Duke University, and a doctorate in health administration from the Medical University of South Carolina.
Law
Hamilton B. Barber has joined Nexsen Pruet as an associate attorney with the firm's health care practice. He is based in the Charleston office. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Marketing
Chris Hanson has joined The Jewell Agency as senior account manager for the Charleston area. He has more than 20 years of experience in the television, film and media industries. He founded Hanson Media House in Charleston. He has a bachelor's degree in English from Denison University.
Nonprofit
Anna Lewin has been promoted to chief executive officer of the SC Community Loan Fund effective Jan. 1. Previously, she was chief operating officer. She has more than 15 years of nonprofit industry experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the College of Charleston and received her master’s degree in social work from the University of South Carolina.
The Rev. Richard Grimball has joined the Charleston Port & Seafarers' Society as chaplain. Previously, he was senior chaplain at Christ Church Episcopal in Greenville.
Publishing
Charles Gallagher has joined Arcadia Publishing as chief operating officer. Previously he was COO with The Perseus Books Group and has held senior positions at Virgin Media and IBM Corp.
Real estate
Michelle Austin has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent with the Everett Presson Group. She has previous experience in the insurance and appraisal industries.
Jim Sinnott has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Mount Pleasant office. He has previous experience in distribution management, logistics and executive recruiting. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration, management and operations from the University of Phoenix.
Seth Stone and Trelacsha Spillers have joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate as agents based in the West Ashley office.
Stone has more than 12 years of construction industry experience.
Spillers has bachelor’s degrees in biology and secondary education and a master’s degree in education, all from the College of Charleston.