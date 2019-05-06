Analytics
Larry O’Brien has joined PeopleSurge as an associate partner. He has more than 20 years of experience in global systems and training for Fortune 50 companies. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from the College of New Jersey and a master’s degree in human resources from the University of North Florida.
Banking
Beverly Brumbach has been promoted at CresCom Bank to bank officer and commercial underwriter. She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Clemson University.
Government
Amy Dixon has joined Dorchester County Economic Development as an administrative assistant. Previously, she was with the county’s office of risk management and safety.
Law
Jennie Scudder-Levin has been promoted to senior counsel at Motley Rice LLC. She primarily represents clients harmed by environmental contaminants and is also involved in medical device and opioid epidemic litigation. She is based in the Mount Pleasant office. She has a bachelor’s degree from Duke University and a law degree from Vanderbilt University School of Law.
Nonprofit
Erin Minnigan has joined the Preservation Society of Charleston as director of historic preservation. Previously, she was a principal preservation planner and an administrator for the City of Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review. She has a bachelor’s degree in historic preservation and community planning from the College of Charleston and a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Florida.
Marlena Davis has joined the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium as human resources manager. She has 15 years of human resource experience in the health care, education and hospitality industries. She has a bachelor’s degree in music from Furman University.
Office services
Shalonda Burns has been promoted to assistant controller at The Office People. She has a degree from ECPI University.
Real estate
Leigh Lim has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Mount Pleasant office. She has more than 20 years of sales experience in the medical industry. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Jane Ray has joined Handsome Properties as an agent. She has previous experience in telecommunications, mortgage banking and real estate.
Foster Thalheimer has joined Sequence Real Estate LLC as a commercial broker. Previously, he was director of sales and marketing at ANDalyze Inc. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from Ohio Wesleyan University.
Brad McCullough has joined RE/MAX Pro Realty as an agent. He has a bachelor's degree form Coastal Carolina University.
Technology
Michael Sanchez has been promoted at Immedion LLC to virtual chief information officer for the Charleston market. He has more than 10 years of information technology industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix.
Tourism
Kendall Tolan has joined Magnolia Plantation and Gardens as events sales assistant. She has a bachelor's degree in travel and tourism management from Clemson University.