SC hires and promotions

Conservation
Susan Lovelace has been promoted to executive director of the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium. Previously she was the assistant director for development and extension. She has a bachelor's degree in science education and a doctorate in coastal resource management, both from East Carolina University, and a master's degree in zoology from North Carolina State University. She succeeds Rick DeVoe, who was serving as interim executive director.
Engineering
Kristina Harvey has joined Stantec as a landscape architect. She is based in the North Charleston office. She has 15 years of landscape architecture industry experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Emory University and a master’s degree in landscape architecture from Virginia Tech.
Government
Tory Parish has joined the City of Charleston as city architect. She has 20 years of experience in the design and architecture industry. Previously, she was with LRK Inc. in Celebration, Fla., where she was the town architect for several mixed-use communities. She has a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Tennessee.
Human resources
Emily Reynolds has joined Mercer as a principal based in its Charleston office. She has more than 20 years of financial industry experience. Previously, she was senior vice president and chief development officer for Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Georgia.
Law
Elizabeth Applegate Dieck has joined Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP as an attorney based in the Charleston office. Previously, she was a partner with Moore & Van Allen. She focuses her practice on environmental law. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Nonprofit.
Nick Osborne has joined the Lowcountry Food Bank as president and chief executive officer. He has more than 30 years of nonprofit management experience. Most recently, he was vice president of international programs and operations at CARE USA. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Kingston University and master’s degree in agricultural development from the University of London. He succeeds Pat Walker, who is retiring.
Real estate
Kim Chambers and Matthew Potter have joined Carolina One Real Estate as sales agents based in the downtown Charleston office.
Chambers has a bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of Kentucky. She has more than 30 years of experience in the software development industry.
Potter previously worked in the radio industry as an operations manager, program director, and on-air personality at 98 ROCK and 105.5 The Bridge. He has a bachelor's degree in advertising from the University of South Carolina.
Will Prendergast has joined The Cassina Group as an agent. Previously, he worked for Apex Custom Homes.
Jack Wilson has been named broker-in-charge for the Johns Island office of Dunes Properties. He has several decades of experience in real estate development and sales in North Carolina.