SC hires and promotions

Architecture
Lance Eubanks has been named a licensed architect at Liollio Architecture. Previously, he was a project architect. He has a bachelor's degree in architecture from Mississippi State University.
Construction
Alex Seglem has been promoted at Frampton Construction Co. LLC to senior project manager. He has a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Georgia Southern University.
Engineering
Anthony Wilson has joined Reveer Group as a staff civil engineer. He has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and environmental engineering from Tennessee Technological University.
Law
photo Todd Hess has joined Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd as an attorney and shareholder. He is based in the Charleston office and practices with the intellectual property group. Previously, he was with Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helms. He has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Cincinnati and the Ohio State University, respectively, and a law degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law.
Marketing
Jackie Foster has joined TargetMarket as director of business development. She has more than six years of marketing industry experience. Previously, she was marketing supervisor at the Daniel Island Club. She has a bachelor's degree in public relations from the University of South Carolina.
Nonprofit.
Jacquie Atkins has been promoted to executive director of Life Resources. Previously, she was executive director of operations. She has more than 20 years of experience and is a licensed professional counselor. She has a bachelor's degree in human services and a master's degree in counseling psychology from Evangel University.
Real estate
Alex Popovich has joined Lee & Associates as a vice president and broker with a focus on industrial real estate. He has four years of experience. Previously, he was with Charleston Industrial. He has a bachelor's degree in finance from the College of Charleston.
Lisa Tierney has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent based in the Trolley Road office in Summerville. She has 15 years of real estate sales experience. She has an associate's degree in hotel management from Manchester Community College.
Ashley Cantey has joined The Beach Co. as an experience navigator at The Jasper development. Previously she was a leasing agent and assistant community manager for Greystar Real Estate Partners.