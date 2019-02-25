Accounting
Jenna M. Fantino has joined Moore Beauston Woodham as a bookkeeper She is based in the Charleston office. She has an associate's degree in accounting from Trident Technical College. She has several years of accounting industry experience.
Banking
Matt Smith has joined CresCom Bank as information technology manager. He is based in the Charleston operations center in West Ashley. Previously, he was a network administrator at Kotori Technologies.
Construction
Elise Speaks has been promoted to project administrator at J. Musselman Construction. She has a bachelor's degree from North Carolina State University.
Defense
Richard Davis has joined Atlas Technologies Inc. as director of human resources. He has more than 30 years of experience in human resource and operations management. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from The Citadel.
Health care
Nichole Nichols has been named director of the emergency department at Summerville Medical Center. Previously, she was interim director. She has more than 20 years of nursing experience.
Hospitality
Tom Moorman has joined the Charming Inns team as innkeeper for Kings Courtyard Inn and Fulton Lane Inn. He has 16 years of hospitality industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from The Citadel.
Insurance
Henry Haitz has joined HUB Carolinas as market leader for its Charleston office. Previously, he was the president and group publisher of Hearst Connecticut Media Group and is a former president and publisher of The State in Columbia He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bloomsburg University and a master’s degree in business administration and finance from the Pennsylvania State University.
Law
Jason A. Daigle has been named a partner at Young Clement Rivers LLP. Previously he was an associate attorney since 2014. He practices with the construction practice group. He has a bachelor’s degree in zoology from the University of Texas at Austin and a law degree from Washington and Lee University School of Law.
James R. Brauchle has been promoted to senior counsel at Motley Rice LLC. He focuses his practice on aviation litigation. He is based in the Mount Pleasant office. He has a bachelor’s degree from Lemoyne College and a law degree from Rutgers University School of Law.
Medical imaging
Lisa Bachan has joined Ultraselect Medical as an application specialist. She has 34 years of experience in the ultrasound field.
Nonprofit
Wendy Bauerschmidt has joined Housing for All-Mount Pleasant as director of development. Previously, she was a partner in DRG Development Consulting. and she is an adjunct professor in the College of Charleston’s community planning, policy and design program. She has more than 25 years of experience in property acquisitions, asset management and land development. She has a bachelor's degree in environmental design from the University of Pennsylvania.
Real estate
Leah Ortega has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Main Street office in Summerville. She has an associate's degree from Trident Technical College.
Paul Brown has been named director of training and education at ERA Wilder Realty. He has more than 30 years of construction, design and real estate experience.
Conor Sullivan, Richard White Jr., Brianna Mertz, Rachel Brown and Derek Wilson have joined Brand Name Real Estate as agents.
Bradley Lawson has joined Charleston Real Estate Co. as an agent. He has more than 18 years of real estate and marketing industry experience.
Brandy Keener has joined Carriage Properties as an agent. She has 11 years of residential real estate sales experience. She has bachelor's degree from Clemson University.
Restaurant
Robin Lee Griffith has joined Charleston Hospitality Group as president. She has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and in government relations. Previously, she was senior director of member engagement programs with the National Restaurant Association. She has a bachelor's degree in food and beverage management from Johnson & Wales University.