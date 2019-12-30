Accounting
Nathaniel A. Edwards has joined Jarrard Nowell & Russell LLC as a staff accountant. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Millsaps College.
Architecture
Joshua Putnam has joined Liollio Architecture as a project designer. Previously, he was a project designer with Craig Dean Architecture in Raleigh. He has a bachelor's degree in architecture and in environmental design from North Carolina State University.
Art installation
Rob Havens has been promoted to general manager and lead installer for Havens Fine Framing's Havens Art Installation LLC division. He has more than 12 years of experience.
Banking
Brian Michel has joined ServisFirst Bank as a senior vice president for commercial banking. He is based in the Charleston office. Previously, he was a commercial lender with South Atlantic Bank. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Wofford College.
Construction
Keane L. Steele has joined Lutes Property Services LLC as president. Previously, he was in charge of the engineering and construction divisions at Berenyi Inc. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from The Citadel and a master’s degree in structural engineering and materials from Virginia Tech.
Economic development
Allison Warner has joined the Charleston Regional Development Alliance as digital marketing manager. Previously, she was marketing and reservations coordinator at Exclusive Properties. She has a bachelor's degree in graphic communications from Clemson University.
Engineering
Wade Alexander has joined Stantec as a landscape designer. He is based in the North Charleston office. He has five years of landscape architecture industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in environmental horticulture from Clemson University and a master’s degree in landscape architecture from the University of Georgia.
Government
Chad McIntyre has joined Dorchester County as deputy director of emergency management services. Previously, he was manager of TraumaOne Flight Service at University of Florida Health in Jacksonville.
Health care
Sonia Baughman has joined Summerville Medical Center as chief financial officer. Previously she was assistant CFO at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in accounting and business administration, both from the University of West Florida
Law
Christine K. Toporek has joined Rogers Townsend & Thomas PC as special counsel. She is based in the Charleston office and works in the health care practice. She has a bachelor's degree in business from the College of Charleston and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Nonprofit
Brenda Shaw has been promoted to chief development officer at the Lowcountry Food Bank. Previously, she was director of fundraising and corporate relations. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics from Wittenberg University.
Real estate
Amy Weber has joined Holder Properties as a development manager for projects in the Charleston region. Previously, she was a project manager with JLL. She has a bachelor’s degree in architecture and a master’s degree in real estate development, both from the University of Maryland.
Scott Berka has joined Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC as senior managing director overseeing customer experience, branding and digital marketing. Previously, he was an associate partner at McKinsey & Co. He has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Illinois and a master’s degree in business administration from the Yale School of Management.
Speech therapy
Elizabeth Ezzo has joined Carolina Speech and Language as a therapist. She has a bachelor's degree from Florida State University and a master's degree from the University of Alabama.
Technology
Cory Waggoner has joined Immedion LLC as virtual chief information officer. He is based in the North Charleston location. He has more than 19 years of information technology industry experience. Previously, he was cyber security task lead and program manager for Booz Allen Hamilton.