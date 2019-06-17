Banking
Mike Devlin has joined TD Bank as senior relationship manager for the south coast market. He has more than 30 years of banking industry experience. Previously, he was with Bank of America. He has a bachelor's degree in marketing and finance from the University of South Carolina.
Construction
Brian Neal has joined Samet Corp. as preconstruction project executive. He is based in the Charleston office. He has more than 30 years of construction industry experience.
Health care
Dr. Jon Carmain has been promoted to president of Charleston Radiologists. He has been with the practice since 2009. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia and a medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Law
Caitlin Nevin has joined K&L Gates as an associate attorney with the real estate practice group. She is based in the Charleston office. Previously, she was an associate with Shearman & Sterling LLP New York. She has a bachelor's degree from Lafayette College and a law degree from Fordham University School of Law.
Nonprofit
Melissa Susko has been promoted at Pet Helpers to executive director. Previously, she was director of operations. She has more than 25 years of veterinary and animal welfare management experience.
Real estate
Karri A. Whitwood has joined Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer as a senior portfolio manager. She is based in the Charleston office. She has more than 12 years of experience in the real estate and property management industries. She has a bachelor's degree from Winthrop University.
Friend Gray has been promoted to vice president at Holder Properties. She is based in the North Charleston office. She has a bachelor's degree in communications from Appalachian State University.