Banking
Alex Wetherell has been promoted at CresCom Bank to commercial lending officer for the Charleston market. Previously, he was a credit analyst. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from Coastal Carolina University and a master's degree in business administration with a concentration in banking from The Citadel.
Construction
Brian Andrews has joined Redan Construction LLC as a project manager. He has 10 years of commercial construction industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in building science from Auburn University.
Design
Jennifer Bonelli has joined Lauren Sanchez Design Ltd. as a senior interior designer. She has a bachelor's degree in economics from Bucknell University and a master's degree from the New York School of Interior Design.
Education
Jeff Blankenship has been named principal of the Center for Advanced Studies at Wando High School. Previously, he was an associate principal at Wando. He has about 20 years of teaching and administrative educational experience.
Government
Todd Glover has joined the Municipal Association of South Carolina as executive director. Previously, he was city administrator of North Augusta since 2012. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina Aiken and a master’s degree in public administration from Augusta State University.
Health care
Jeremy Bunch has joined Palmetto Infusion Services LLC as chief sales and marketing officer. He has more than 20 years of health care industry experience. Previously. he was regional business director for the mid-Atlantic market for Adamas Pharmaceuticals. He has a bachelor's degree in communication with a minor in marketing from the University of Tulsa.
Law
Laura Dukes Beck has joined Shumaker Loop & Kendrick LLP as a partner in the real estate and litigation practice groups. She is based in the Charleston office. She has more than 20 years of legal industry experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Mortgage
Kara Johnson has joined United Community Mortgage Services as a mortgage loan originator for the Charleston market. Previously, she was a mortgage loan officer at Fidelity Bank. She has a bachelor’s degree from Charleston Southern University.
Nonprofit
Jeff Rubbelke has joined the Lowcountry Food Bank as chief operating officer. Previously, he was COO of the Second Harvest Food Bank in Madison, Wis. He has a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Real estate
Harrison Gilchrist has joined William Means Real Estate as an agent. Previously, he was with The Peninsula Co. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Mississippi.
Emily Dowdy has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent. She is based in the Isle of Palms office. She has previous experience in real estate sales and mortgage loan processing.
John Clarkson has joined Greystar as managing director of development for the mid-Atlantic region. Previously, he was senior vice president of real estate for JBG Smith Properties. He has a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.