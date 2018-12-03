Agriculture
Amy Dabbs has been named statewide coordinator of Clemson Cooperative Extension’s school and community gardening program. She is based at the Coastal Research and Education Center in Charleston. She has a bachelor's degree in agricultural education and a master's degree in horticulture, both from Clemson University.
Banking
John McNeill has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a senior vice president and mortgage adviser. He is based at the James Island office. Previously, he was area sales manager at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. He has a bachelor’s degree from St. Andrews University.
Construction
Nicholas Ranko has joined Redan Construction LLC as a project manager. Previously, he worked in project management for Stealth Concealments. He has a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and business administration from Towson University.
Education
Former U.S Ambassador James D. Melville Jr. has joined the College of Charleston as associate dean for international and community outreach in the School of Languages, Cultures, and World Affairs, a faculty member in the international studies program and executive director of the Center for the Global Alliance for South Carolina. He is a retired U.S. ambassador with 33 years of experience with the Department of State. Previously, he was Ambassador to Estonia from 2015 to 2018. He has a bachelor’s degree in history from Boston University and a law degree from Rutgers University.
Engineering
Will Cox has been named a licensed professional engineer at Thomas & Hutton. He has been a designer in the firm’s Mount Pleasant-based civil engineering group since 2014. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Clemson University.
Nonprofit
Diane Flanagan has joined the Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina as chief executive officer. Previously, she was CEO of the Girl Scouts the Desert Southwest in El Paso, Texas, and was director of sales and marketing for Mexico at Delphi Automotive Systems. She has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Vanderbilt University and a master's degree in business administration from Northwestern University.
Office services
Michael Carpenter has joined The Office People as an account manager based in the Charleston location. He has more than five years of sales industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Gibbs College.
Real estate
Lauren Pejeau and Shanayra Ulmer have joined Carolina One Real Estate as agents. Pejeau is based in the Coleman Boulevard office in Mount Pleasant. She has a bachelor's degree in graphic communications from Clemson University. She has six years of sales experience.
Ulmer is based in the downtown Charleston office. Previously she was a patient care technician and a certified nursing assistant at Roper St. Francis Hospital.
Kendra Marks has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Trolley Road office in Summerville. She has an associate’s degree from Lon Morris College and a bachelor’s degree in sports medicine and athletic training from the University of West Florida.
Ralph Slaske, Melissa Binkowski and Matthew Kimes have joined Brand Name Real Estate as agents. They are based in the Charleston office.
Ryan Passe has joined Sands Investment Group as vice president of operations. Previously, he worked in finance and operations at UnitedMasters. He has a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of South Carolina.
Resort
Katherine Potts has been promoted to a villa sales manager at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Previously, she was villa property manager.
Sports
Courtney Lewis has joined the Charleston RiverDogs marketing and creative services manager. Previously, she was director of marketing and ticket sales for the Pittsfield Suns. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Albany.
Transportation
John Connolly and Wesley Swymer have joined Gotcha. Connolly is financial planning and analysis manager. Swymer is business development manager. They are based in the Charleston office.