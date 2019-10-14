Banking
Scott Iverson has joined the Charleston office of Chase as a middle-market business banker. Previously, he was with the bank in Kansas. He has 20 years of banking industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Kansas.
Construction
Buddy McKeen has joined Vannoy Construction’s North Charleston office as a project manager. Previously, he was with the company’s Charlotte location. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance and business administration from West Virginia University.
Culinary
Wes Long has joined The Harbour Club as executive chef. He has more than 22 years of culinary industry experience. Previously, he was a consulting chef for Uma Nota HK in Paris. He has an associate's degree from Johnson and Wales University.
Engineering
Lauren Wesolowski joined Reveer Group as a staff civil engineer. Previously, she was a water resource project engineer in Washington, D.C. She has a bachelor's degree in environmental systems engineering from Penn State University.
Government
John Lambert has joined the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments as mobility coordinator. He has a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in public administration, both from the College of Charleston.
Health care
Dr. Lori A. Robbins has joined Palmetto Digestive Health as a physician. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychobiology and a minor in Italian from the University of California-Los Angeles and a medical degree from Albany Medical College. She completed a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in gastroenterology at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Law
Deirdre A. Petersen has joined Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helms LLC as firm administrator. She has more than 30 years of experience as a law firm administrator. Previously, she was executive director at Skoloff & Wolff PC in Livingston, N.J. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Kansas.
Manufacturing
Robert Brunson has joined Heatworks as a project manager. Previously, he was a program manager with Tru Simulation + Training. Robert has bachelor’s degrees in agricultural engineering and mechanical engineering from Clemson University and a master’s degree in business administration from Charleston Southern University.
Mortgage
Rex Ann Strecker has joined United Community Mortgage Services as a senior loan officer for the Charleston market. She has more than 20 years of experience. She has a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University.
Nonprofit
Steve Saltzman has joined LDC as chief executive officer. Previously, he was director of commercial lending at Self-Help Credit Union. He has a bachelor's degree from Duke University and a master's degree from the University of Virginia.
Real estate
William Moscowitch has joined Colliers International|South Carolina as a senior brokerage associate specializing in the sale and leasing of commercial retail properties. He is based in the Charleston office. Previously, he was with MSC Retail in Philadelphia.
Margaret Marcoe has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent. She is based in the Mount Pleasant office. She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Tulane University. She has previous experience in the homebuilding and insurance industries.
Senior care
Renee R. Burton has joined Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community as director of its BG Connections home care service. She has more than 15 years of health care industry experience. Previously, she was director of human resources and scheduling at Care for Life of Charleston. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in legal studies from Strayer University.