SC hires and promotions

Banking
Robert Haile has joined First Reliance Bank as chief financial officer. He is based in Charleston. He has more than 19 years of financial services industry experience. Previously, he was chief investment officer and treasurer for Carolina Financial Corp. and CresCom Bank. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina.
Credit union
photo Kristy Vasquez has joined South Carolina Federal Credit Union as senior vice president of marketing. She has 28 years of experience in the financial services industry. Previously, she was a senior vice president at Logix Federal Credit Union in Burbank, Calif. She has a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Phoenix and a master's degree in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University.
Engineering
Don Zimmerman of RMF Engineering has been named a stockholder in the firm. He is a project manager and engineer based in the Daniel Island office. He has about 30 years of mechanical engineering industry experience.
Financial advisory
Photo Caroline Mosteller has joined Raymond James as a financial adviser with the Bridgeside Investment Group in Mount Pleasant. Previously, she was a solutions specialist at RiskBand. She has a bachelor’s degree in finance with an emphasis on real estate from Clemson University.
Law
Ashley M. Blum has joined Buist Byars & Taylor LLC as an associate attorney. Her practice is primarily focused on commercial and residential real estate matters. She has a bachelor’s degree in law and society with a minor in psychology from Ramapo College of New Jersey and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
photo in releaseChristian E.W. Fober has joined Young Clement Rivers LLP as an associate attorney. He practice primarily in the trucking and transportation group. Previously, he was with Trask & Howell LLC. He has a bachelor's degree in history from Presbyterian College and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Marketing
Molly Holland has joined Trio Solutions has a senior account manager. She has more than 10 years of marketing industry experience. She has a bachelor's degree in corporate communication from the College of Charleston.
Nonprofit.
Beth Atkinson has joined the Lowcountry Food Bank as major gifts officer. Previously, she was with the Sisters of Charity Foundation and the Palmetto Health Foundation in Columbia.
Real estate
Liza Gearheard has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent based in the Orleans Road office in West Ashley. She has a bachelor's degree from the College of Charleston. ue
Hunter Hartley has joined Lee & Associates as an commercial real estate associate. He is based in the Charleston office. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing from the University of South Carolina.