Accounting
Andie Hershberger has joined McGuire & Co. LLC as a senior accountant. She has more than 15 years of accounting industry experience and is a certified public accountant. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting and business administration and a master's degree in accountancy, both from the College of Charleston.
Advertising
Chris Van Duyne has joined King and Columbus as president. Previously, he was vice president and associate publisher of Morning Read in Reston, Va. He has a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University.
Architecture
David Hill has joined Goff D’Antonio Associates as a senior architect and project manager. He has previous experience in municipal, higher education, liturgical, mixed-use, preservation, hospitality and multifamily projects. He has a master's degree in architecture from Clemson University.
Arts
Katie Borges has joined the Gibbes Museum of Art as special events manager. Previously, she worked in public relations. She has a bachelor's degree in art history from the College of Charleston.
Banking
Colin Griffin has been promoted to senior vice president and senior credit officer at Beacon Community Bank. He has 12 years of banking industry experience. Previously, he was a vice president and portfolio manager. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Clemson University.
Defense
Peter C. Reddy has been named executive director of the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic. Previously, he was acting executive director since July and deputy executive director since January. He is a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel. He has a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Virginia and master’s degrees in systems engineering, strategic studies and business administration.
Government
Meg Thompson has been promoted to director of the City of Charleston’s business and neighborhood services division. Previously, she was program coordinator. She has a bachelor’s degree from Murray State University and a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University.
Health care
Jennifer Pedersen has joined Intervene MD as a physician assistant. She has a bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences from Grand Valley State University and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from North Greenville University.
Law
Jennifer S. Ivey has joined Walker Gressette Freeman & Linton LLC as an attorney. Previously, she was with The Richter Firm. She has a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of South Florida and a law degree from Florida State University College of Law.
Marketing
Raegan Loftis has joined Rawle Murdy as an account coordinator. Previously, she was a digital media and political assistant for GoPAC in Washington, D.C. She has a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from the College of Charleston.
Nonprofit
Margaret Grant has been promoted to vice president of strategic initiatives at the Lowcountry Food Bank. Previously, she was director of food strategy. She has a bachelor’s degree in biology from the College of Charleston.
Real estate
Bradley M. Baker has joined Clement Crawford & Thornhill Inc. as a principal and commercial agent. Previously, he was an associate at Radekopf & Associates.
Charlie Mogul has joined The Peninsula Co. as a commercial agent and development analyst. He has a bachelor's degree in finance from Wofford College.
Retail
Daniel Ben-Yisrael has joined Parker’s as a real estate development manager. He is based in the Charleston area. Previously, he was director of planning and development for the City of Goose Creek. He has 11 years of experience in site planning, zoning administration, project management and inspections. He has a bachelor's degree in public administration from Virginia State University.