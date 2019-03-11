Accounting
Kirby Coker has been promoted to senior tax manager at WebsterRogers LLP. She is based in the Pawleys Island location and leads the firm’s estates and trust services group. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in accounting with a concentration in taxation, both from the University of South Carolina.
Construction
Alan Burgreen has joined Robbins Construction Group as vice president. He is based in the Charleston office. He has a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of South Carolina.
Defense
Andrew Lay and Bahtel Singleton have joined Atlas Technologies. Lay is an information assurance analyst. Singleton is a systems administrator
Government
Matthew Fountain has joined the City of Charleston in the newly created position of stormwater management director. Previously, he was technical programs manager for Charleston County Government. He has a bachelor’s degree in biological and environmental engineering from Cornell University and a master’s degree in geology from North Carolina State University.
Health care
Dr. Kevin H. Mosser has joined SE Healthcare as a senior medical consultant. Previously, he was president and CEO of WellSpan Health. He is a board-certified family physician. He has a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Pennsylvania and a medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.
Hospitality
Ginny Severs has been named sales manager for Charming Inns. Previously, she was office manager and event coordinator at Circa 1886. She has more than 19 years of hospitality industry experience.
Insurance
Tom Swayne has been promoted to chief executive officer of David M. Gilston Insurance Agency Inc. Previously, he was president. He has a bachelor's degree in insurance and economic security from the University of South Carolina.
Law
Brandy L. Harris has joined the Charleston office of Womble Bond Dickinson as an associate attorney. Previously, she was based in the firm's Winston-Salem office. She focuses her practice on commercial lending and economic development matters. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a law degree from Wake Forest University School of Law.
Nonprofit
Chloe Knight Tonney has joined Trident United Way as president and chief executive officer. She has more than 30 years of experience in the nonprofit field. Previously, she was chief innovation and strategy officer for the CDC Foundation in Atlanta. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the College of Charleston.
Real estate
Jane Humphreys Callison has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Isle of Palms office. She has more than than 20 years of real estate sales experience. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina.
Louie Soffner has joined The Beach Co. as investor relations manager. Previously, he was a corporate investment accountant at Greystar. He has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Indiana University.