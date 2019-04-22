Architecture
Chris Maddock has joined LS3P Associates Ltd. as a network administrator. He is based in the Charleston office. He has a bachelor's degree with a concentration in information technology and security from Western Governors University.
Banking
Suzanne Hodges has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a senior vice president and small business financial adviser for client services team. She is based in the Dorchester Road office in North Charleston. Previously, she was a regional manager with Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union. She has more than 20 years of financial services industry experience.
Engineering
Michele Richbourg has joined Thomas & Hutton as a project engineer with the environmental group. She is based in the Mount Pleasant office. She has more than 13 years of engineering industry experience. She has a bachelor's degree in biological engineering from the University of Georgia.
Insurance
Charlie Frizzell has joined USI Insurance Services as a commercial lines producer. He is based in the Charleston office. He has a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Law
Robert T. Haefele has been promoted to senior counsel at Motley Rice LLC. He focuses his practice on complex civil litigation involving product liability. He is based in the Mount Pleasant office. He has a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers College and a law degree from the Rutgers University School of Law.
Micah S. Johnson has been named a partner at Smith, Cox & Associates LLP. His practice is focused on commercial transactions involving technology, real estate and intellectual property. He has a bachelor’s degree from Wofford College and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Nonprofit
Lee Bundrick has joined the Kiawah Conservancy as land preservation coordinator. He has a bachelor's degree in horticulture from Clemson University.
Office services
Megan Leach has joined The Office People as an account manager. She has six years of sales experience. She has a bachelor's degree in hotel, restaurant and tourism management from the University of South Carolina..
Real estate
Andrew “Bud” Mehm and Blake Lineberger have joined AgentOwned Realty as agents based in the Mount Pleasant office.
Mehm has a bachelor's degree in economics and business from the University of Oregon.
Lineberger has a bachelor’s degrees from Appalachian State University and the University of North Carolina Wilmington, a master’s degree from East Carolina University and a doctorate from the University of South Carolina. He also is an assistant professor in the College of Charleston Department of Health and Human Performance.
Dancy Dickson has joined Handsome Properties as an agent. She has a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston.
Eric Reiner has joined Weichert Realtors-Palmetto Coast in Mount Pleasant as an agent..
Staffing
Roger Clinkscales has joined Fulcrum Staffing LLC as a senior recruiter. Previously, he was a staff Accountant at The Fund for American Studies. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting and political science from Clemson University.
Technology
Emily Rothweiler has been promoted at Immedion LLC to account manager for managed information technology services team. Previously, she was managed services coordinator. She has a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston.