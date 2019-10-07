Accounting
Jay Gibson has been promoted to supervisor at Jarrard Nowell & Russell LLC. Previously, he was a staff accountant. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Middle Georgia State University.
Architecture
Allie Beck has been named a registered architect at Liollio Architecture. Previously, she was a project designer since 2016. She has a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University and a master's degree in architecture from Clemson University.
Banking
Elizabeth Russell has joined Chase as a middle-market business banker. She is based in the Charleston office. Previously, she was with First Citizens Bank. She has more than 20 years of banking industry experience
Business brokerage
Bruce Petty has joined Viking Mergers & Acquisitions as a senior adviser. He is based in the Mount Pleasant office.
Construction
James Morgan has joined Vannoy Construction’s North Charleston office as a pre-construction manager. Previously, he was with the company’s Jefferson, N.C., location. He has a bachelor’s degree in history and English from the University of Texas.
Engineering
Patrick Merewether Jr. has joined Reveer Group as a senior civil engineer. He has more than 30 years of experience in transportation and land development projects. He has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University at Buffalo.
Government
Diane Riedle has joined the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments as a staff accountant. She has a bachelor’s degree from Cleveland State University.
Health care
Angel Bozard has been promoted to administrative vice president of women’s and children’s services at Summerville Medical Center. Previously, she was interim director of women’s and children’s services and director of maternal fetal medicine. She has more than 11 years of nursing and health care management experience. She has a bachelor's degree in nursing and a master's degree in leadership and management, both from Western Governors University.
Health care consulting
Misty Antonacci has joined Knowledge Capital Group as a project coordinator. She has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the College of Charleston.
Law
Chris Digby has joined McAngus Goudelock & Courie's newly opened Summerville real estate practice as an attorney. Previously, he was with the firm's Mount Pleasant office. He has a bachelor's degree from Presbyterian College and a law degree from Charleston School of Law.
Manufacturing
Dave Modeen has joined Heatworks as general manager. He has more than 20 years of experience in new product development, operations, and engineering management. Previously, he was president of UEC Electronics. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University at Buffalo and a master’s degree in business administration from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Nonprofit
Taylor Jackson has joined the South Carolina Council on Competitiveness as deputy director of logistics. Previously, she was an account manager at Kuehne + Nagel. She is based in the Charleston area. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in biology from Clemson University.
Real estate
Melissa Rollins has joined The Cassina Group as an agent. Previously, she was with Carolina One Real Estate. She has 14 years of real estate industry experience. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina.
Patrick Nealon has joined Colliers International|South Carolina as a brokerage associate specializing in retail tenant and landlord representation. He is based in the Charleston office. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina.
Thomas Rush has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent. He is based in the Crowfield Boulevard office in Goose Creek.
Sales training
Jon Tirpak has joined ValueSelling Associates Inc. as an associate. He is based in Mount Pleasant. Previously, he was an executive adviser and program manager for metals affordability at Advanced Technology International. He has a bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering from Lafayette College and a master’s degree in materials engineering from the University of Dayton.