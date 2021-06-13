SC hires and promotions

Accounting
Duncan Myer has joined Moody & O’Neal CPAs LLC as an associate. He has two years of experience in the accounting industry. He is a certified public accountant. He has a master's degree in professional accountancy from Clemson University.
Banking
Carson Williams has joined First Reliance Bank as a senior vice president and residential lending specialist. He is based in the Mount Pleasant branch. He has more than 25 years of mortgage lending industry experience. Previously he was with the Bank of South Carolina.
Health care
Carol Koenecke-Grant has joined East Cooper Medical Center as chief strategy officer. Previously, she was vice president of strategy and marketing at Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. She has a bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University and a master's degree in counseling psychology from Rollins College.
Law
Rachel Igdal has joined Steinberg Law Firm LLP as an associate attorney. She is based in Summerville and is with the construction defect practice group. Previously, she was with Robertson Hollingsworth Manos & Rahn. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Nonprofit
Meg O'Halloran has joined Lowcountry Land Trust as chief advancement officer. Previously, she was the major gifts officer for athletics at The Citadel. She has a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies, urban studies and geography from Macalester College.
Publishing
Matthew Gildea has been promoted to chief operating officer at Arcadia Publishing. Previously, he was business development manager. He has more than 35 years of publishing industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree from St. John's College and a master's degree from Hollins University.
Real estate
Seth Stisher has joined Carolina One Real Estate as a sales associate based in the peninsular Charleston office. He has a bachelor's degree in secondary education and language arts from the University of Alabama. He has eight years of real estate sales experience.
Tim Raber has joined CBRE Inc. as a vice president and industrial real estate broker. He is based in the Charleston office. He has six years of commercial real estate industry experience. Previously, he was with Bridge Commercial. He has a bachelor's degree in business from Florida Atlantic University.
Retail
Laura Martinez has been promoted to vice president of merchandising for Palmetto Moon. Previously, she was director of planning, allocation and strategy.