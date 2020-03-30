SC hires and promotions

Accounting
James Boswell has joined Jarrard Nowell & Russell LLC as a staff accountant. He is based in the downtown Charleston office. Previously, he was an auditor for The Wentworth Mansion. He has a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Siena College.
Consulting
Liz Ashley has been named a senior consultant at Positively People. Previously, she was head of business development, operations and sales at Moneypenny. She has a bachelor’s degree in international politics from Westminster College and a master’s degree in sociology from the University of Virginia.
Finance
Paul Evangelist has joined SouthStar Capital as chief financial officer. He has more than 30 years of accounting and finance industry experience. He is a certified public accountant. Previously, he was with B2B CFO Partners LLC. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from The Citadel.
Hospitality
Anthony Langan has joined Charlestowne Hotels as corporate director of food and beverage. He has 15 years of hospitality industry experience. Previously, he was corporate director of beverage and food for boutique and lifestyle hotels at Vision Hospitality Group.
Law
David Caughran has joined Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd as an associate attorney. He is based in the Charleston office and practices with the public finance group. He has a bachelor's degree from Sewanee: The University of the South and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Kristen N. Nichols has been named a shareholder at Turner Padget Graham & Laney PA. She is based in the Charleston office. She practices in the areas of financial services litigation and bankruptcy law. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from Michigan State University College of Law.
Nonprofit
Dale Threatt-Taylor has joined The Nature Conservancy as South Carolina executive director. She is based in Mount Pleasant, She has more than 25 years of experience in conservation and agriculture science. Previously, she was director of the Wake County Soil and Water Conservation District in Raleigh. She has a bachelor's degree in conservation with a concentration in soil science from North Carolina State University.
Gabrielle Yarborough has joined East Cooper Habitat for Humanity as development director. Previously, she was corporate citizenship coordinator at Blackbaud Inc. She has a bachelor's degree in English from Rutgers University.
Real estate
Deron Christopher Williams has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent based in the Cane Bay/Nexton office in Summerville. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Winthrop University.
Stephanie Rivers has joined Luxury Simplified Real Estate as an agent.
Technology
Phil Palmer has joined Immedion LLC as sales director for the Charleston market. Previously, he was an account executive at ATI Nursing Education. He has a bachelor’s degree from The Citadel.