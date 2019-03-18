Accounting
Antonia “Toni” Blanchard has joined Legare + Bailey + Hinske as an associate. She is a certified public accountant. Previously, she was a tax manager with Moody & O’Neal CPAs LLC. She has a dual bachelor's degree in business administration and in hospitality and tourism management from the College of Charleston and a master's degree in accountancy from Wake Forest University.
Architecture
Zulimar Baez has joined GJS Architecture as an intern architect. She has a bachelor's degree in architecture from Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico.
Banking
Catherine Meyer has joined Ameris Bank as a mortgage banker based in Charleston. She has about 10 years of financial services industry experience. She has a bachelor's degree from James Madison University.
Defense
Bradley Nguyen and Kacie Sisel have joined Atlas Technologies. Nguyen is a systems administrator. Sisel is a technical writer.
Finance
Walter Yarbrough has joined Route 2 Capital Partners as a senior analyst. He is based in the Charleston office. Previously he was an investment banking analyst in Charlotte. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Government
Tom O’Brien has been named public service director the City of Charleston. Previously, he was interim director. He has been with the city’s public service department since 1984. He has a bachelor’s degree from The Citadel.
Hospitality
Daniel Nightengale has joined The Restoration Hotel as food and beverage director at The Watch: Rooftop Kitchen and Spirits.
Insurance
Jasmine Jefferson has joined J.M. Wilson as a transportation underwriter. She is based in the North Charleston office. She has six years of insurance industry experience.
Law
Nick Lewis has joined Wigger Law Firm Inc. as an associate attorney. He is based in the North Charleston office. Previously, he was an assistant solicitor with the 9th Circuit. He has a bachelor's degree in political science and psychology and a master’s degree in counseling, both from the University of South Carolina, and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Nonprofit
Katie Schumacher has been promoted to executive director of the American Heart Association’s Charleston office. Previously, she was director of mission advancement. She has a bachelor’s degree in health science and a master’s degree in human resource development, both from Clemson University.
Real estate
Brooke Vassar has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent. She is based in the Goose Creek office.
James Brock has been named a development manager at Twin Rivers Capital. Previously, he was an associate. He has a bachelor's degree in political science and government and a master's degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance, both from the College of Charleston.
Laurel Cockfield has joined Charleston Real Estate Co. as an agent. She has 17 years of real estate sales experience.
Senior living
Ryan Bentley and Stephanie Wampole have joined Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community.
Bentley is executive chef. He has more than 15 years of culinary industry experience. Previously, he was executive sous chef at Kiawah Island Club’s Voysey’s at Cassique. He has an associate’s degree in culinary arts from Asheville-Buncombe Technical College.
Wampole is sous chef. Previously, she was sous chef at Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Atlantic Room. She has a bachelor’s degree in interpersonal communication from Salisbury University.
Sports
Jordan Wiley has joined the Charleston RiverDogs as operations manager. Previously he was with the Carolina Panthers’ training camp group. He has a bachelor's degree from Winthrop University.