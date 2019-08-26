Accounting
Pamela Benjamin has joined Jarrard Nowell & Russell LLC as office administrator. She is based in the downtown Charleston office. Previously, she managed continuing medical education activities for Medical University of South Carolina's College of Medicine.
Construction
Craig Calhoun has been promoted at Frampton Construction Co. LLC to director of finance. Previously, he was senior finance manager. He is based in the Charleston office. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Wofford College and a master's degree in accountancy from Clemson University. He is a certified public accountant.
Education
Steve Warner has joined Clemson University's Office of Corporate Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives as an assistant vice president. He is based at the Clemson University Restoration Institute in North Charleston. Previously, he was vice president for global competitiveness at the Charleston Regional Development Alliance. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the College of Charleston.
Health care
Sarah Fender has joined Charleston Dermatology as a physician’s assistant. She has a bachelor’s degree in biology from the College of Charleston and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the Medical University of South Carolina.
Law
Zachary Kern has joined Young Clement Rivers LLP as an associate attorney. He practices with the employment and labor law group. Previously, he was a law clerk to Judge Daniel D. Hall of the 16th Judicial Circuit. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Marketing
Lauren Mayer has joined Lou Hammond Group as a senior account supervisor. Previously, she was a pubic relations account supervisor with Brownstein Group. She has a bachelor's degree in marketing and public relations from Saint Joseph’s University.
Nonprofit
Stuart G. Ames has joined the Medical University of South Carolina Foundation as chief executive officer. He has 26 years of experience in the investment management and finance industries. Previously, he was a founder and partner at King Pine Investments. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Pennsylvania. He succeeds Thomas P. Anderson, who retired.
Real estate
Cate Smolinsky has joined Colliers International|South Carolina as a marketing coordinator. She is based in the Charleston office. Previously, she was marketing and proposal manager with GEL Laboratories. She has a bachelor's degree in communication from George Mason University.
Latisa McAllister has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent. She is based in the Crowfield Boulevard office in Gooose Creek. She has more than seven years of experience in the property management industry.