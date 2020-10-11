SC hires and promotions

Accounting
Juliet C. Zimmer has joined Moore Beauston & Woodham LLP as a staff accountant based in the Charleston office. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting from the College of Charleston.
Architecture
Megan Klamrowski has joined The Middleton Group as director of marketing and communications. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism and public relations from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.
Banking
Tradd Rodenberg has joined First Capital Bank as chief lending officer. He has more than 10 years of banking industry experience. Previously, he was market president at Bank of the Lowcountry. He has a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in business administration, both from The Citadel.
Construction
Alex Hauser has joined Robbins Construction Group as a project manager. He has a bachelor's degree in construction engineering and management with a minor in green engineering from Virginia Tech.
Credit union
Shawn Kaup has joined REV Federal Credit Union as vice president of marketing. He has more than 20 years of marketing industry and management experience. Previously, he was vice president of marketing for DuPont Community Credit Union in Virginia. He has a bachelor's degree in marketing and a master' degree in business administration from Penn State University.
Dementia care
Julie Wise has joined Respite Care Charleston as program coordinator for the Mount Pleasant and James Island sites. She has more than 13 years of experience in the senior care field. Previously, she was client services and caregiver manager at Senior Helpers of Mount Pleasant. She has a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of Scranton.
Education
Brian Madison Jones has joined The Citadel as dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences. Previously, he was dean of the College of Arts and Letters at Johnson C. Smith University. He has a bachelor's degree in history from Appalachian State University, a master's degree in history from the University of North Carolina Greensboro and a doctorate in history from Kansas State University.
Engineering
Jared Delk has joined Reveer Group as a staff civil engineer. He has a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in civil engineering, both from Clemson University.
Government
Morgan Grimes has joined the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments as a communications and outreach specialist focusing on Lowcountry Rapid Transit. She has a bachelor's degree in public relations from the University of South Carolina.
Health care
Gigi Smith has been named associate provost for education innovation and student life at the Medical University of South Carolina. She has a bachelor's degree in nursing from Hartwick College, a master's degree in child and adolescent mental health and psychiatric nursing from Columbia University and a doctorate in nursing science from MUSC.
Insurance
David Barkasy has joined The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers as a vice president and producer. He is based in Charleston. He has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience. Previously, he was a senior adviser and sales executive with Mark Edward Partners. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Elon University.
Law
Robert S. Dodds has joined Young Clement Rivers LLP as special counsel practicing primarily with the business, insurance, real estate and regulatory matters group. He has more than 30 years of experience as an attorney. Previously, he was a solo practitioner at Dodds Law LLC. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Clemson University and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law..
Logistics
Brandon Boyd has joined A&R Logistics as vice president for East Coast export packaging operations for Charleston and Savannah. Previously, he was general manager at James Hardie Building Products. He has more than 12 years of operations management experience. He has a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from North Carolina State University and a master's degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Mortgage
Brad Walkaraj has joined Shelter Lending Services LLC as a loan officer. He has more than 20 years of experience in finance and residential mortgage lending. He has a bachelor's degree from the College of Charleston and a master's degree in business administration from Webster University.
Nonprofit.
Andy Brubaker has joined the Mason Preparatory School Foundation as executive director. He has 18 years of experience in nonprofit management and fundraising. Previously, he was director of development at The Heritage School in Newnan, Ga. He has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Western Carolina University and a master's degree in public administration from the University of West Georgia.
Office services
Mei Patacsil has joined The Office People as a compliance administrator. Previously, she was a production coordinator for Boeing Co.
Radio
AJ Punjabi has joined iHeartMedia as Charleston market president. Previously, he was general sales manager for Cox Media Group in Miami. He has a bachelor's degree from Indiana University.
Software
Jason Seiden has joined Charleston-based Moovila as chief marketing officer. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a master's degree in business administration from Northwestern University.
Technology
Justin Scott has been promoted to chief executive officer of Atlatl Software. Previously, he was chief growth officer. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Florida.