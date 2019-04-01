Accounting
Christa Divis has joined Davis & Company CPAs as a partner. Previously, she was vice president of finance and chief financial officer at the Coastal Community Foundation of South Carolina. She is a certified public accountant. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree in business administration, both from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Architecture
Madison Blevins has joined The Middleton Group as an interior designer. She has a bachelor's degree in interior design from the University of Oklahoma.
Banking
Daniel Spoelma has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a senior vice president and financial adviser for commercial clients. He is based in the Johnnie Dodds Boulevard office in Mount Pleasant. He has 14 years of banking industry experience. Previously, he was a senior vice president and commercial banker at ServisFirst Bank. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Colorado State University.
Building products
R.J. Reynolds has been promoted to manager of ABC Supply Co. Inc.’s Charleston location. Previously, he was a regional fleet operations specialist in Raleigh.
Construction
Banks Folsom has joined Mashburn Construction as a project engineer based in the Charleston office. He has more than three years of construction industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Georgia Southern University.
Education
Brandy Mullennax has been named head of school at Holly Hill Academy. Previously, she was head of school at Richard Winn Academy in Winnsboro. She has 23 years of experience in the education field.
Engineering
Michael Putnam has been promoted to associate at Davis & Floyd Inc. He joined the firm in 2006 and is a stormwater discipline leader and senior civil engineer based in the North Charleston office. He has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in civil engineering, both from Clemson University.
Government
Joy Tyson has joined Dorchester County Economic Development as marketing and investor relations manager. She has more than 15 years of communications experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications, with an emphasis on public relations and advertising, from the University of South Carolina.
Insurance
Robb Imbus has been named commercial lines practice leader for the Charleston office of USI Insurance Services. He has more than 27 years of commercial insurance industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in business and management from the College of Charleston.
Law
Laura Musselman has joined K&L Gates as an associate attorney in the complex commercial litigation and disputes practice group. She is based in the Charleston office. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.
Jeanette M. Gilbert has been promoted to senior counsel at Motley Rice LLC. She focuses her practice on personal injury litigation related to asbestos exposure. She is based in the Mount Pleasant office. She has a bachelor’s degree from Hofstra University and a law degree from Pace University School of Law.
Nonprofit
Djuanna Brockington has joined the YWCA Greater Charleston as women’s empowerment coordinator. She has a bachelor's degree in government and international studies from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree in counseling from Webster University. She has more than 20 years of experience in social services and working with nonprofit organizations.
Real estate
Erin Eisele has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent. She is based in the Mount Pleasant office. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Saint Mary's College of California and formerly was a bond futures trader with M&N Trading.
Kirk Kirkland has joined Charleston Metro Homes as an agent. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina Coastal Carolina and has more than 25 years of experience in the yacht brokerage industry.
Shelley Monahan has joined Charleston Real Estate Co. as an agent. She has more than 24 years of experience in the real estate and construction industries.
Safety products
Peter White has joined SixAxis as chief financial officer. He has more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing and public accounting. Previously, he was global controller at Apergy. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Wright State University.