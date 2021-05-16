SC hires and promotions

Accounting
Amanda L. McWatty has joined McCay Kiddy LLC as a tax manager and certified public accountant. She has more than 15 years of accounting industry experience.
Banking
Kevin Lee has been promoted at Southern First Bank to executive vice president and market executive for the Charleston region. He has more than 20 years of commercial banking experience. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina.
Financial advisory
Kirk D. Miller has joined Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. as a financial advisor with Kauker & Associates. He is based in the Mount Pleasant office. He has 34 years of experience in the financial services industry. He has a bachelor's degree in recreation management from New England College.
Government
Isaac Cramer has been promoted to executive director of the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration. Previously, he was project manager. He has a bachelor's degree in political science from Wheaton College.
Insurance
Allyson Barrington has joined State Farm Agent Tony Pope as team leader for its new North Charleston office. She has more then 10 years of insurance sales experience. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Charleston Southern University.
Law
Christopher Clay Olson has joined Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani as a partner in the Charleston office. He is with the commercial litigation and construction practice groups. Previously, he was with Harper Whitwell PLLC. He has a bachelor’s degree from Wofford College and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Nonprofit
Photo Haley Franks has joined the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce as operations and administrative services manager. Previously, she was with Stash Storage. She has a bachelor's degree in international relations from the University of South Florida.
Real estate
Michele Wilson has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent based in the Highway 17 North office in Mount Pleasant. She is a former professional tennis player.
Photo Catherine Vaughn has joined Oswald Cooke & Associates as a commercial real estate agent focused on retail investment sales. She has six years of real estate industry experience. Previously she was with Birchin Lane Realty Advisors. She has a bachelor’s degree in English literature and Spanish from Clemson University.
Software
Joe Nicholas has joined Atlatl as managing director of channel partnerships. He has 20 years of retail and electronic-commerce industry experience and was global director of partnerships and alliances at Emarsys. He has a bachelor's degree from Albright College and a master's degree in business administration from Alvernia University.