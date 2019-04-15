Banking
Cynthia O’Dell has joined Wells Fargo private bank as a senior wealth planning strategist with the private bank division. Previously, she was an attorney in private practice. She has a bachelor’s degree in biology from the College of Charleston and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Construction
Brandon Needham has been promoted at SouthCon Building Group to senior project manager. Previously, he was a project manager. He has a bachelor's degree in construction management from East Carolina University.
Engineering
Nopporn Kichanan has joined Thomas & Hutton as a landscape architect based in the Mount Pleasant office. He has 13 years of experience. He has a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Iowa, a master's degree in biology from the University of Michigan and a master's degree in landscape architecture from the University of Oregon.
Hospitality
Noreen Marchant has been promoted to director of operations at Charming Inns. Previously, she was innkeeper at the Wentworth Mansion for nine years.
Insurance
Perry Townsend has joined USI Insurance Services as an employee benefits consultant. He is based in the Charleston office. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from the College of the Holy Cross.
Law
Reed deMent has joined K&L Gates as an associate attorney with the banking and asset finance practice group. He is based in the Charleston office. He has a bachelor's degree from Furman University and a joint law degree and master's degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina School of Law and the Darla Moore School of Business.
Marketing
April Sherman has joined exaqueo as an employer brand strategist and engagement manager. She has more than 12 years of marketing and employer brand experience. Previously, she was with Wells Fargo & Co. She has a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Nonprofit
Amanda Kowal has joined Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative as a communications and administration associate. She has more than 20 years of experience in marketing, communications and administration with non-profit organizations. Previously, she was with AnMed Health Medical System in Anderson. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Louisiana State University.
Real estate
Wendy Thrower has joined Handsome Properties as an agent. She has a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston.
Kristyn Ackerman has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Mount Pleasant office. She has a bachelor's degree from the College of Charleston and has more than three years of real estate industry experience.
Mark Erickson has joined the Charleston office of Colliers International as a vice president and industrial and office specialist. He has more than 15 years of commercial real estate industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia.
Senior living
Katie Jayne has been named director of community life and compliance at Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community. She has a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston.
Technology
Elena Pierce has been promoted to chief executive officer of in/PACT. Previously, she was chief operating oﬃcer. She succeeds John McNeel, who remains as chairman. She has a bachelor's degree in business from Long Island University. Also, Chris Canton has been named chief sales officer. Previously, he was with Fiserv. Also, Morgan Strenck has been named director of client experience. Previously, she was with Blackbaud Inc.
Tourism
Brooke Swetenburg has been promoted at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens to events sales and marketing manager. Previously, she was an events sales assistant. She has a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in marketing from the College of Charleston.