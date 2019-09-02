Accounting
Mackenzie Brown has joined Moody & O’Neal CPAs LLC as a tax associate. She has a master's degree in accountancy from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
Architecture
Katie Sedor has joined Red Iron Architects as a project architect. Previously, she was with Sevan Multi-Site Design. She has a bachelor's degree in interior architecture from Ohio University and a master's degree in architecture from Clemson University.
Banking
Rebecca Kent has joined CresCom Bank as a head teller based in the North Charleston branch. Previously, she was a senior financial services representative and head teller at South State Bank.
Communications
Stephanie Heikkila Holman has joined NP Strategy as creative services manager. She is based in Charleston. Previously, she was creative director with Speak Strategic. She has a bachelor's degree in graphic design from Coastal Carolina University and a master's a degree in integrated marketing communications from the University of West Virginia.
Construction
Livian Jones has joined Vannoy Construction as a business development manager. She is based in the North Charleston office. She has 25 years of construction industry experience and is a licensed general contractor. She has a bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
Credit union
Jason S. Lee has joined Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union as president and chief operating officer. Previously, he was executive vice president of Orion Federal Credit Union in Memphis, Tenn. He has a bachelor's degree in finance from Texas Tech University and an executive master's degree in business administration from the University of Memphis.
Education
Nancy Leigh has been named administrator for Daniel Island School by the Berkeley County School District. She has more than 26 years of experience in the educational field at the elementary and middle school levels. She has master’s degrees in school counseling from The Citadel and in school administration from Charleston Southern University.
Government
Mike Hemmer has joined the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments as a senior planner. He has more than 20 years of experience in urban planning and economic development. Previously, he was village administrator for New Baden, Ill. He has a bachelor’s degree in geography from Southern Illinois University.
Health care
Andy Miller has joined Trident Health as chief financial officer. Previously, he was CFO of HCA Healthcare's Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla. He has a bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University and is a certified public accountant.
Marketing
Lauren Mayer has joined Lou Hammond Group as a senior account supervisor. Previously, she was a public relations account supervisor with Brownstein Group. She has a bachelor's degree in marketing and public relations from Saint Joseph’s University.
Nonprofit
Amelia “Amy” Jenkins has joined the Junior League of Charleston as executive director, a newly created position. Previously, she was director of admission at Ashley Hall. She has 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, education administration and nonprofit fundraising. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of the South, Sewanee, and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina.
Real estate
Becca Rees has joined Sands Investment Group as head of recruiting. Previously, she was a senior recruiter at Benefitfocus Inc. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Richmond.
Ginger Hallarn has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent. She is based in the Moncks Corner office. She has four years of real estate industry experience. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration from California State University, Fresno.
Wealth management
Steven Mills has joined Apollon Wealth Management as chief operating officer. Previously, he was a senior vice president at LPL Financial. He has more than 20 years of financial services industry experience. He has bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.