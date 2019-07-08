Accounting
Stephen Eller has joined Jarrard Nowell & Russell LLC as a staff accountant. He is based in the downtown Charleston office. Previously, he worked in the brokerage investments division at the Vanguard Group. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Carolina University.
Banking
Leonard "Len" L. Hutchison III has joined First National Bank as regional market executive and president of the Charleston and South Carolina markets. He has about 40 years of financial services industry experience. Previously, he was market president for Wells Fargo & Co. He has a bachelor's degree in industrial management from Clemson University and a master's degree in business administration from The Citadel.
Construction
Christian Dolan has joined The Cornerstone Co. as an assistant project manager. He has a bachelor’s degree in construction management and building sciences from Appalachian State University.
Finance
Bryan F. Hatfield III has joined Context Business Lending as director of busines development for the Southeast. He is based in Charleston. Previously, he was with InFactor Capital. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from The Citadel.
Law
Robert E. Sumner IV has joined Butler Snow as an attorney. He is based in the Charleston office. Previously, he was with Moore & Van Allen. He focuses his practice on representing businesses in civil litigation matters. He has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Nonprofit
Aggie Reyes has joined the Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina as new product sales director. She has been with the Girl Scouts for more than 17 years. Previously, she managed the product sales program for the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest.
Publishing
Michael J. Nolan has joined Evening Post Books as executive editor. He has more than 20 years of publishing industry experience. Previously, he was a senior editor for the Pearson Education's Peachpit Press and New Riders. He has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Indiana University Bloomington.
Real estate
Meredith Gill has joined NAI Charleston as director of marketing and public relations. Previously, she was an account manager at Classic Graphics in Charlotte. She has a bachelor's degree in English and a master's degree in graphic communications, both from Clemson University.
Brianna Mertz has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent with the Boerman Group. She is based in the West Ashley office.
Sports
Matt Roddy has joined the Charleston RiverDogs as assistant director of food and beverage. Previously, he was with the food and beverage department with the Columbia Fireflies. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina.
Transportation
Mark Davis has been promoted at Southeastern Freight Lines to service center manager. He is based in Charleston. He has been with the company for more than 25 years. Previously, he was service center manager in Fayetteville, N.C.