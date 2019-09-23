Accounting
Aaron Gaspar has been promoted to supervisor at Jarrard Nowell & Russell LLC. Previously, he was a senior tax accountant. He has a bachelor's degree in management with a minor in economics from Purdue University and a master’s degree in accountancy from Purdue University Calumet.
Banking
Elizabeth Russell has joined Chase as a middle-market business banker. She is based in the Charleston office. Previously, she was with First Citizens Bank. She has more than 20 years of banking industry experience.
Business brokerage
Bruce Petty has joined Viking Mergers & Acquisitions as a senior adviser. He is based in the Mount Pleasant office.
Construction
James Morgan has joined Vannoy Construction’s North Charleston office as a pre-construction manager. Previously, he was with the company’s Jefferson, N.C., location. He has a bachelor’s degree in history and English from the University of Texas.
Education
Linda Hoots has been named administrator for Nexton Elementary School by the Berkeley County School District. Hoots brings 40 years of experience in elementary, middle and high school education. Previously she was a coordinator and instructional specialist for the district’s special services department.
Engineering
Jennilee Covucci has joined Reveer Group as a senior civil engineer. She has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and a master's degree in civil engineering, both from Clemson University. She has 10 years of site design, civil design and project management experience.
Event venue
Therese Spaseff has been promoted to director of entertainment and programming for the Charleston Gaillard Center. Previously, she was entertainment programming manager. She has a bachelor's degree in international business and German from the College of Charleston.
Government
Diane Riedle has joined the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments as a staff accountant. She has a bachelor’s degree from Cleveland State University.
Health care
Dr. Jessica McLaughlin has joined Coastal Fertility as a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist. She is a board-certified physician in obstetrics and gynecology and is a faculty member at the Medical University of South Carolina. She has a medical degree from Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, N.Y., and completed a residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center.
Health care consulting
Benjamin Uhlarik has joined Knowledge Capital Group as a consultant. Previously, he was a client service analyst at The Boston Co. Asset Management Group LLC. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Massachusetts and a master’s degree in business administration from Vanderbilt University.
Law
Nicholas J. Gral has joined Gallivan White Boyd as an associate attorney with the litigation group. He is based in the Charleston office. Previously, he was with Whitfield & Eddy Law in Des Moines, Iowa. He has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a law degree, both from Drake University.
Jacqueline “Jackie” Buzard has joined Shumaker Loop & Kendrick LLP as a paralegal. She is based in the Charleston office.
Tourism
Sally Harper has joined SpiritLine Cruises as senior sales and event manager. She has previous experience in event management, marketing and sales. Most recently, she was with Lowcountry Park Venues.