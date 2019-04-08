Architecture
Daniel Kim has joined Architecture Plus as an associate architect. He has a bachelor's degree in architecture from the University of Virginia and a master's degree in architecture from Clemson University.
Banking
Alicia Fogle has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a senior vice president and credit adviser. She is based in the Johnnie Dodds Boulevard office in Mount Pleasant. She has 13 years of financial service industry experience and is a certified public accountant. Previously, she was a senior portfolio manager at United Community Bank. She has bachelor’s degrees in arts management and in accounting and legal studies, both from the College of Charleston.
Food products
Christopher West has been named chief executive officer of Canongate Capital’s Nutty Goodness. He has more than 20 years of experience in the consumer product and service industries. Previously he was founder of CSWESTINTL, which has been merged into Charleston-based Canongate. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, international marketing and English literature from Georgetown University.
Engineering
Joseph Paragano has joined Hoyt + Berenyi as an engineer. He has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of South Carolina.
Government
Joseph Affsprung has been promoted to project manager at Dorchester County Economic Development. Previously, he was an administrative and research assistant. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the College of Charleston.
Health care
Mary Kaye Halterman has been named chief nursing officer at Trident Medical Center. She has more than 30 years of health care industry experience. Previously, she was interim chief nursing officer at Regional Medical Center in San Jose, Calif. She has a bachelor's degree in nursing from Ball State University and a master's degree in organizational change in leadership from Pfeiffer University.
Law
John "Whit" McGreevy has joined K&L Gates as an associate attorney in the labor, employment and workplace safety practice group. He is based in the Charleston office. Previously, he was a law clerk to U.S. District Court Judge Patrick Michael Duffy. He has a bachelor's degree from Furman University and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Marketing
Jennifer Wienke has joined exaqueo as business operations manager. She has more than 17 years of advertising and marketing industry experience. Previously, she as with Chernoff Newman. She has a bachelor's degree from Clemson University.
Nonprofit
Christina Ward has joined Friends of Fisher House Charleston as executive director. She is a retired Navy officer.
Real estate
Vicki Kramer has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent, She is based in the Crowfield Boulevard office in Goose Creek. She has more than 15 years of real estate industry experience. Previously she was a new-home sales consultant in Moncks Corner and North Charleston.
Jeff Leonard has joined Daniel Island Real Estate as vice president of sales and broker-in-charge. He has about 30 years of real estate industry experience. Previously, he was executive director of sales for Bald Head Island in North Carolina.