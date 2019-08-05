Construction
Curtis D. McCoy III has joined Landmark Construction Co. Inc. as a project estimator. Previously, he was a project engineer and estimator at Sloan Construction. He has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Kennesaw State University.
Defense
Erin Kyser has joined Atlas Technologies Inc. as assistant controller. Previously, she was with Fluor Corp. She has a bachelor's degree in financial management from Clemson University and a master's degree in accountancy from the University of South Carolina.
Education
Dwaun J. Warmack has been named president of Claflin University, effective Aug. 1. He has more than 20 years of administrative experience in the higher education field. Previously, he was president of Harris-Stowe State University in Missouri. He has a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in sociology, both from Delta State University, and a doctorate in educational leadership with a specialization in higher education from Union University.
Health care
Dr. Lee Biggs has joined Trident Health Systems as chief medical officer. Previously, he was chief medical officer of HCA Healthcare’s Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He is a retired U.S. Navy captain, and he has a master’s degree in public health from George Washington University and a medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.
Law
Mallory Molony has joined Young Clement Rivers LLP as an associate attorney. She practices in the trucking and transportation group. Previously, she was a law clerk with the Charleston County Public Defender's Office. She has a bachelor's degree in criminology and criminal justice from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Nonprofit
Steve Fletcher has joined Lowcountry Local First as community manager for the Local Works shared workspace. He has a bachelor's degree from the College of William and Mary and a master's degree in public administration from the College of Charleston.
Real estate
Bonnie Geer has joined William Means Real Estate as an agent. She has more than 26 years of real estate industry experience. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia.
Juan “JC” Robles has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent. He is based in the Crowfield Boulevard office in Goose Creek.
Technology
Stephen M. Swad has joined Benefitfocus Inc. as chief financial officer. He has 35 years of executive and finance industry experience. Previously, he was CFO of Vox Media, and he is a former president, CEO and director of Rosetta Stone. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Michigan, and he is a certified public accountant.