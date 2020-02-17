SC hires and promotions

Architecture
Richard Gowe has been promoted to Charleston office leader at LS3P Associates Ltd. He also is a vice president and principal. He has been with the firm since 1983. He has a bachelor's degree in design from Clemson University and a master's degree in architecture from Rice University.
Banking
Ross Campbell has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as commercial real estate market manager in South Carolina. Previously he was senior vice president and South Carolina manager for real estate banking at Wells Fargo & Co. He has a bachelor’s degree in international business and economics from Lenoir-Rhyne University and a master’s degree in economics with a concentration in finance from the University of South Carolina.
Building supplies
Trae McElheny has joined Professional Builders Supply as president for the Charleston market. He has more than 30 years of experience in the building materials industry. Previously, he was a category manager with Builders FirstSource in Denver. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of South Carolina.
Consulting
Barton Duffy has joined Knowledge Capital Group as a senior health care consultant. Previously, he was a vice president of operations at HCA Healthcare. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree in tax accounting, both from the University of Alabama, and a master's degree in health administration from the Medical University of South Carolina.
Credit union
David Dulaney has been promoted to senior vice president of lending services at South Carolina Federal Credit Union. Previously, he was vice president in charge of the mortgage group. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Clemson University.
Engineering
Brandi Duzz has joined Stantec as a roadway designer. She is based in the North Charleston office. She has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from The Citadel.
Financial advisory
Michael Dart has joined CUSO Financial Services LP as an investment solutions adviser for South Carolina Federal Credit Union. He is based in the credit union’s Houston Northcutt Boulevard office in Mount Pleasant. He has five years of financial advisory experience. Previously, he was with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from The Citadel.
Government
Amy Evans has joined the Town of Summerville as parks and recreation manager. Previously, she was with Charleston County Government as operations manager of Wannamaker County Park. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Limestone College.
Hospitality
Larry Spelts has joined The Indigo Road Hospitality Group as a partner and president of its new lodging and lifestyle adventures division. Previously he was president of Village Hospitality in Dallas. He has more than 30 years of hospitality industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in theater and fine arts from the College of Charleston and a master's degree in business administration from New York University.
Law
Perry Buckner has joined Yarborough Applegate as an attorney focused on personal injury litigation. Previously, he was with Young Clement Rivers LLP. He has a bachelor’s degree from Wofford College and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Brittany Hill has joined Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd PA as marketing coordinator. She is based in the Charleston office. She has eight years of marketing and business development experience. Previously, she was with Rosen Hagood. She has a bachelor's degree from the College of Charleston and a master's degree in business administration from Park University.
Medical
Carrie Barnwell has joined Palmetto Infusion as marketing director. She has more than 15 years of marketing experience. Previously, she was director of marketing for The Lachicotte Co. She has a bachelor’s degree in English from Coastal Carolina University.
Nonprofit
Chris Holdorf has joined Water Mission as executive director of the Global Water Center in North Charleston. Previously, he was CEO of the National Christian Foundation and has worked in senior executive positions at Arthur Andersen & Co., Contel Corp., GTE and Southern Electric International. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in accountancy, both from the University of Georgia; a master’s degree in theology from Liberty Theological Seminary; and a doctorate in strategic leadership from Regent University.
Real estate
Dallas Rickenbaker has joined Avison Young as a project manager. She is based in the Charleston office. She has a bachelor’s degree in interior design from the Art Institute of Charleston.
Noreen Cutshall has joined Johnson & Wilson Real Estate Co. as an agent. She has a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Pittsburgh and a masters' degree in business administration from the University of Louisville.
Nicholas Mato and Leslie Anne O’Neil have joined Carolina One Real Estate as agents. They are based in the Longpoint Road office in Mount Pleasant.
Staffing
David Abner has been promoted to vice president of Dunhill Staffing Systems. He has been with the company since 2017 as a technical recruiter. He has a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and justice administration from Western Illinois University and a master’s degree in counseling from Missouri Baptist University.
Tourism marketing
Bobby Pilch has been promoted at Explore Charleston to assistant director of sales. Previously, he was sales manager. He continues in his role as a liaison with Joint Base Charleston. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration and hospitality from the College of Charleston.