Accounting
Amber McElduff has joined Moss & Yantis CPA PA as an audit manager. Previously, she was with Jones & Kolb in Atlanta. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting and a master's degree in accountancy, both from Auburn University.
Banking
Jeffrey Smith has joined First National Bank as a vice president and branch manager. He is based in the Charleston office. Previously, he was with SunTrust Banks. He has bachelor's degree from Penn State University and a master's degree in business administration from Point Park University.
Construction
Brenton Everett has joined Frampton Construction Co. LLC as a project manager based in the Charleston office. He has nine years of construction industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Clemson University.
Health care
Alec Grabowski has joined Summerville Medical Center as chief operating officer. Previously, he was a director with United Health Service in Binghamton, N.Y. He has a bachelor's degree in operations management from Kennesaw State University and dual master's degrees in business and health care administration from Georgia State University.
Law
Michael Loignon has joined Young Clement Rivers LLP as an associate attorney. He practices in the commercial litigation and appeals group. Previously, he was an attorney with the S.C. Department of Social Services. He has a bachelor's degree in political science, law and legal studies from The Citadel and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Military
Cmdr. Jack A. Garcia has been named commanding officer of Naval Consolidated Brig Charleston. Previously, he was the brig’s executive officer and a naval aviator. He has a bachelor's degree in marine transportation from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and a master's degree in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College.
Nonprofit
Raquel Padgett has joined Lowcountry Local First as good enterprises program director. She has more 20 years of experience in marketing, public relations and business consulting. She has a bachelor's degree from South Carolina State University..
Real estate
Welles Worthen has joined NAI Charleston as a commercial agent. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the College of Charleston.
Rebekah Awad has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in Mount Pleasant. She has a bachelor’s degree in health care administration.
Thomas Markham has joined Dunes Properties as an agent. He has more than 10 years of real estate industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in anthropology from Haverford College.
Sports
Hank Smith has joined The Golf Club at Briar's Creek as director of instruction and manager of the newly opened Robert C. McNair Performance Center. Previously, he was director of golf and lead instructor at Frederica Golf Club on St. Simons Island, Ga. He has a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Alabama.
Transportation
Ryan Stephenson has been promoted at the Allen Lund Co. to corporate business development leader. He is based in the Charleston office. Previously, he was a business development specialist. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the College of Charleston.