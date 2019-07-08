Charleston
Jack Owens and Lauren Anderson of NAI Charleston represented TMG 810 Meeting Street LLC in its $2.15 million purchase of a 0.46-acre commercial lot at 810 Meeting St. Eddie Buxton of Palmetto Commercial Properties represented the seller, MAR Real Estate LLC.
Goose Creek
Scott Peevy of NAI Charleston represented AMA Properties LP in its $1.95 million sale of an 11,500-square-foot office park at 105 Central Ave., to Sumters Landing LLC.
Ladson
Reid Davis and Ryan Welch of Lee & Associates represented Palmetto Parkway Property LLC in its $1.125 million sale of 10.9 acres of commercial land at 0 Palmetto Commerce Parkway to Cinder and Concrete Block Corp.
North Charleston
Tradd Varner of Avison Young represented Jet Park Warehousing LLC in its $1.775 million purchase of a 21,800-square-foot industrial building and 4.27 acres at 6695 Jet Park Road from Sinclair Driggers.
Ryan Welch and Jon-Michael Brock of Lee & Associates represented Silverton Partners LLC in its $965,000 sale of 11,680 square feet of industrial space at 6491 Dorchester Road to 6491 Dorchester LLC.
Brent Case and Caine Halter of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented 3422 Rivers Avenue 2019 LLC in its $280,000 purchase of 2,626 square feet of office space at 3422 Rivers Ave. Brooks Courtney of Bridge Commercial represented the seller, 3422 Rivers Avenue LLC.