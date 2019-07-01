North Charleston
Todd Garrett and Tradd Varner of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 4,000 square feet of industrial space at 3260 Industry Drive to Brian Jones.
Jon-Michael Brock and Ryan Welch of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 10,200 square feet of industrial space at 4741 Franchise St. to Farran Equipment Co. Inc.
Philip Owens of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented Parker Hanifin Corp. in leasing 12,000 square feet of industrial space at 7612 Sandlapper Parkway.
Shep Benjamin and Dexter Rumsey of NAI Charleston represented the landlord in leasing a 5,000-square-foot commercial building at 2960 Rivers Ave. Hunter Allen of Beach Residential represented the tenant, CBD Transport LLC.
Ed Kercher of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented SpeedPro Imaging in leasing 3,000 square feet of industrial space at 7644 Southrail Road.
Jenna Philipp of Palmetto Commercial Properties represented the landlord in leasing 2,420 square feet of office space at 4412 Spruill Ave. to Outline LLC. Kevin Shields of Belk/Lucy represented the tenant.
Sullivan’s Island
Jenna Philipp of Palmetto Commercial Properties represented Southern Eateries & Treats in leasing retail space at 2216 Middle St.
Summerville
Jack Pratt of Carolina One Commercial represented the landlord in leasing 931 Orangeburg Road to Planet Smoothie.
Shep Benjamin of NAI Charleston represented Action Based Learning in leasing 20,180 square feet of industrial space at 315 Industrial Road. Nataliya Matejka of Family Owned Property Management represented the landlord.
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented the landlord in leasing about 4,500 square feet of commercial space at 1907 Varner St. to Briarpatch Greenhouses Inc.